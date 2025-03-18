Christine Quinn Breaks Silence on “Dehumanizing” Marriage, Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Quinn has been through it.

And now the Selling Sunset star is at last ready to talk about it.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the Quinn opens up in harrowing detail about her life as the wife of Christian Dumontet, along with the reason why she filed for divorce from him last year.

Christine Quinn attends the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024 during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 at Teatro Alla Scala on September 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Quinn’s estranged husband, and the father of her three-year old son, was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving their child in March 2024.

He was later arrested again for violating an emergency protective order that Quinn says she was granted.

“People really don’t know this. I was hacked out of my entire life. I was stripped of my entire life overnight — I literally had nothing. And it was dehumanizing,” Quinn told People through years. “I was completely resourceless.”

Afraid to be at home, the real estate expert says she either stayed in hotels for awhile or crashed on the couches of friends.

Christine Quinn on an episode of Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

The headlines that went viral as a result of the couple’s split were almost incomprehensible — most notably when Quinn claimed that Dumontet attacked her with feces and urine.

Overall, though, “this is something that had been going on for a while,” she told People of the serious issues she formerly had with her husband.

“This is something that had been under the surface for a long time. It was extremely unhealthy, and I like to think that I’m extremely resilient — and I am.”

In the end, as is so often the case, Quinn left her marriage for the sake of her young son.

Christine Quinn attends PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA Launch Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

“There are certain things that I could tolerate, and it got to a point where it was affecting my son, and that wasn’t okay,” she now explains.

I was like, ‘Okay, I can deal with this, I’m an adult.’ But bringing him into the chaos and everything that kind of ensued, I was like, ‘No, this is not okay.’”

Just how controlling was Dumentot, according to the Selling Sunset alum?

“There were times where my husband, literally, where I had to go to work and he would lay himself under my car,” she claims. “I would sit for an hour until I finally missed a meeting and gave up and would go back inside, or he would shut the gates down so I couldn’t leave. It was bad.”

Christine Quinn attends the White Fox Sin City event at Catch LA on June 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

It sounds awful.

Quinn has relocated to Texas with her son and says it’s a blessing to be so close to her loved ones.

“I am really, really grateful to be living here,” she says of her new home. “I have a sister who lives really close to me, and my son has a cousin. So it’s really something that I needed as opposed to the chaos when I was in Los Angeles.”

Neither Dumontet nor his lawyer did not responded to People’s requests for comment about Quinn’s allegations.