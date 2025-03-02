Meghan Markle Uses Daughter Lilibet to Promote Netflix Show, Can’t Do Anything Right

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle has once again given the public a glimpse into her private life.

And she’s once again paying the reputational price for it.

Last month, the former actress offered up a rare photo of daughter Lilibet in order to promote her As Ever brand launch.

(As previously detailed, the mother of two announced via social media recently that she was renaming her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.)

Meghan Markle speaks onstage at EAN University on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Getty Images)

On Saturday, March 1, meanwhile, Markle uploaded candid photos of three-year Lilibet spending time with her “auntie” Serena Williams at home as they celebrated the upcoming launch of Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

In a footage shared on Markle’s Instagram Stories, the toddler was spotted in a precious pink top and floral-printed leggings as she stood next to the tennis legend… who was clapping… and the pair seemed to be playing a personalized Candy Land board game on a coffee table.

“When the aunties comes to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliam,” the ex-Suits cast member wrote in a message over the clip as the song “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers played in the background.

Lilibet appeared alongside Williams in a subsequent post, too, as the adult and child continued to play Candy Land while Markle, dressed in a loose-fitting navy-blue top and pants, looked on.

Meghan Markle attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 5, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The adorable nature of this video was overshadowed, according to critics, by the fact that Markle quickly used the lovely moment to promote her aforementioned program.

“3 days until the party begins. All are invited ❤️ @netflix,” she wrote, referring to her upcoming Netflix series, which launches March 4.

Markle concluded the series of posts with a black-and-white photo of her and Serena embracing.

The iconic athlete, for her part reposted the video of her playing with Lilibet, adding “❤️🥰” over the top of it.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Markle has been suffering PR hit after PR hit these days.

She’s been blasted for this ongoing attempt to be a modern day Martha Stewart, while others have come out against Markle for seemingly comparing herself to Princess Diana.

Many observers are aghast at Meghan’s sudden reversal, as she formerly maintained the utmost privacy of her kids — but now seems to be exploiting her daughter for marketing purposes.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I cannot stand her,” Meghan McCain said of Markle on the February 19 episode of Meghan McCain’s Happy Hour digital series.

“I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom. I don’t want to eat her jam. I love Princess Kate [Middleton].”

Prior to this rant, McCain used Twitter to also trash Markle as follows:

“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family.

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored.

“All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”



