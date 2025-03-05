Meghan Markle Netflix Show is AWFUL, Should End the Career of “Thirsty” Star: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In case you haven’t heard, Meghan Markle is starring in a new Netflix series titled “With Love, Meghan.”

And in case you also haven’t heard, the show is not exactly getting met with enthusiastic rounds of applause and/or praise.

First, Markle was accused of exploiting her daughter to market the series.

Then, she garnered some backlash when she corrected Mindy Kaling on her last name, claiming she should know by referred to as Meghan Sussex.

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

For the most part, viewers have come down hard on Markle for being inauthentic and self-absorbed.

But that’s almost nothing when compared to what Stuart Heritage of The Guardian wrote a few days ago after checking out the program for the first time.

Referring to the overall production deal Markle and husband Prince Harry signed with Netflix, this critic writes:

With Love, Meghan doesn’t just represent the hard launch of Duchess of Sussex’s new career as a Martha Stewart-style lifestyle inspo guru; it might also be the final thing she makes for Netflix.

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling are friends. (Netflix)

Back in 2021, the spouses signed a five-year deal with the streaming service worth $100 million, with executives hoping it would lead to one hit show after another.

Instead, last year introduced viewers to Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at a sport not exactly well known or beloved around the world.

Neither Harry nor Meghan appeared on screen.

The show came and went and we bet almost no one reading this at the moment even knew it existed.

Meghan Markle speaks onstage at EAN University on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Getty Images)

Prior to this release, there was 2023’s documentary Heart of Invictus, which also had limited appeal.

Outside the Netflix contract, there was Meghan’s bizarre podcast, Archetypes, which ran for 12 episodes in 2022 and was the grand total of the couple’s $20 million Spotify deal.

When it comes to Markle’s solo series here, Heritage mocks the content for featuring almost nothing but a “woman filling children’s party bags with seeds and manuka honey.”

He continues to trash the former actress by stating:

The thirsty part of Meghan still exists.. it’s evident in her decision to rebrand herself in With Love, Meghan. The problem is that nobody wants to see Meghan making decorative ladybird crostini with Mindy Kaling.

With Love, Meghan is the sort of gormless lifestyle filler that, had it been made by the BBC, would be used to bulk out episodes of Saturday Kitchen.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Previously, Meghan McCain made it clear how much she hates Meghan Markle.

Five years after ditching The Royal Family, Markle’s reputation has never been worse.

Writing that Harry and Meghan are most appealing when they’re “whining,” Heritage concludes that they should aim to be reality stars along the lines of those who starred in various MTV shows in the early and mid-2000s.

There are rumours that Netflix may not cut its losses with the Sussexes completely, instead preferring to keep them on at a vastly reduced rate.

This is good news for the content developed but not yet delivered, such as the adaptation of the novel Meet Me at the Lake, and possibly even their aborted animation show, Pearl. But mainly it’s good news for us.

If this really is the last roll of the dice, then it may be time for Harry and Meghan to face the inevitable and become the new Osbournes.