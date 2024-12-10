Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: It’s Over! Again!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been less than a month since Megan Fox announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Machine Gun Kelly.

And now, just weeks after celebrating that high point, it seems that the couple has hit another low.

Insiders are claiming that Megan and MGK have once again called it quits.

Even though these two have been on and off throughout their relationship, the news shocked fans, coming, as it does, on the heels of such an encouraging update about the sometimes-volatile pair.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Latest Breakup: What Happened?

“They broke up in late November,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting. They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.”

The insider acknowledged that this is not the first time that these two have called it quits — and it might not be the last.

“They are done for now,” said the source, before noting that they “could very well be back together”

A different insider previously explained to the outlet that despite their ups and downs, Megan and MGK were “both thrilled and excited to be parents together.”

“The pregnancy is bringing them closer, but they still have very dramatic ups and downs,” the insider said.

“Even when Megan and MGK broke up, they were always into having a child together. It’s something they both wanted even when they were broken up.”

A History of Breakups

It’s still not clear why Megan and MGK split up earlier this year. It was widely rumored that MGK cheated, but Meg later insisted that that wasn’t the case.

This most recent split is equally mysterious.

TMZ is reporting that the pair called it quits on Thanksgiving weekend after Megan found “upsetting” material on MGK’s phone.

The nature of said material remains unclear, but you can bet we’re in for another round of cheating rumors!

Neither party has spoken publicly about the split, but knowing these two, we’re guessing they won’t be biting their tongues for long.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.