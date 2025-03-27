Brian Austin Green vs. Machine Gun Kelly: Ex-Megan Fox Lovers Go At It on Social Media

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brian Austin Green has taken his feud with Machine Gun Kelly public.

And we could not be more here for it.

As you might recall, Megan Fox announced in November that she’s pregnant with her fourth child — the first three with ex-husband Green and this latest one with Kelly.

Just a few weeks after we learned about this blessed piece of news, however, we also learned that Kelly had broken up with Fox.

Brian Austin Green at BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” on August 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

We don’t know why exactly.

But Green spoke to TMZ shortly after this break-up took place and told Kelly to “grow up” because Fox is expecting his child.

Now, meanwhile, Green has re-shared a screenshot of his direct message with Machine Gun Kelly on his Instagram Stories after the musician messaged him to scream at the actor for repeatedly asking when his baby with Fox is due.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS.” Kelly recently wrote to Green, adding:

“Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.”

It would seem as if Green is taunting Kelly by asking about the aforementioned due date.

(Instagram)

“You chose the wrong one to f-ck with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials,” Kelly added.

This prompted a pretty funny response from Green.

Underneath the photo on his Instagram Stories, Green wrote, “😂😂😂😂 I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad.”

“Leo, careful,” Green continued, seemingly referencing Leonardo DiCaprio, who rose to fame way back in the day on the sitcom Growing Pains. “He may be coming for you next.”

Back on February 3, Green wrote in a since-expired Instagram Stories post:

“Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Green shares three kids — Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10 and Journey River, 8 — with Fox.

Despite their divorce, the two clearly remain on good terms.

“I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids,” added Green a few weeks ago, continuing as follows when it comes to Kelly and Fox no longer being together in the wake of creating a human being:

“That’s a shame. That’s a shame. I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green arrive at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Green, for his part, welcomed a baby with girlfriend Sharna Burgess in the summer of 2022.

“[Fox] gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys,” an insider told People Magazine this past December.

“Brian’s a great dad, too. Megan feels fortunate that her boys are loved and always taken care of.”