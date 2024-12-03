Megan Fox Shares Kids’ Reaction to Pregnancy News: ‘They Promised to Help …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Megan Fox is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

Megan shared the news last month, roughly one year after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Naturally, fans were quick to congratulate her on this joyous development.

Actress/author Megan Fox reads poetry from her book “Pretty Boys are Poisonous” at Racket NYC on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It’ll be Megan’s first child with Machine Gun Kelly. And the news came as somewhat of a surprise thanks to recent rumors of trouble in Megan and MGK’s relationship.

Of course, as much as she might appreciate her fans, Megan probably isn’t terribly concerned with the public’s reaction to her pregnancy.

We’re sure she’s much more interested in her inner circle’s response to the news.

Megan Fox’s Kids Are Thrilled About Her Pregnancy

Megan Fox arrives for the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square in New York City on May 18, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Megan already has three children — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 — from her relationship with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

And she says the kids couldn’t be happier about the prospect of welcoming a younger sibling.

“The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in,” Megan told People magazine this week.

Megan Fox attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

The new arrival will also have a fourth sibling, as MGK has a daughter named Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk-hitmaker has not offered any insights into Casie’s reaction to the news.

He’s revealed, however, that he personally couldn’t be more excited!

Machine Gun Kelly Is Psyched to Become a Dad Again

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

“Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry,” he tweeted last week.

“After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

MGK often expresses his feelings over developments in his life — both good and bad — through his music.

When Megan announced her pregnancy, she did so using lyrics to Kelly’s song “last november,” in which he mourned her miscarriage.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“They are very excited. He’s basically telling everyone he knows,” an insider recently told People.

“Megan felt nervous early on in the pregnancy, but she feels more relaxed now,” said the source. “She’s trying to enjoy it. She loves being pregnant.”

Our sincere congratulations go out to Megan and MGK on this joyous news.