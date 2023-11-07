Megan Fox has opened up about something very personal and extremely painful.

In her new book of poetry, titled “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” the veteran actress admits for the first time in public that she suffered a miscarriage while just over two months pregnant with her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s child.

“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed,” she writes in one poem, adding simply:

“10 weeks and 1 day.”

In a separate piece, Fox — who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green –recalls having to say goodbye to her baby.

“I close my eyes and imagine,” she writes. “Holding you tight against my chest.”

In an interview about the collection with Good Morning America, the star talked in a bit more detail this week about the pregnancy loss.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have 3 kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she said on air.

Last year, while performing “Twin Flame” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly said he wrote the track for his “wife,” adding as a dedication that now makes a lot more sense:

“This is for our unborn child.”

On Twitter (yes, we’ll always call it Twitter), Kelly later explained:

“Broke my heart to sing the end of that song. I recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. Beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight.”

In the poetry book, Fox writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, sharing, “maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if i had…”

Elsewhere, she says:

“I want to hold your hand/hear your laugh… but now/I have to say/goodbye.”

Another line is about imagining holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides.”

“I will pay any price,” writes Fox. “Tell me please/what is the ransom/for her soul?”

In February, Fox fired back against claims that Kelly had cheated on her.

The couple, whose PDA-filled relationship made many headlines over the first several months of their relationship, have remained mostly out of the spotlight since these rumors spread around the Internet in early 2023.

But they rocked some pretty awesome Halloween costumes together last week.

While Fox and Kelly have gone through plenty of ups and downs since their romance began in 2020, the actress said on GMA that the musician encouraged her to write her book, which includes poems about their relationship.

“The person who actually told me I should write a poetry book is Colson,” she said on this broadcast, using her significant other’s real name.

“I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out, because it was going to make me sick.”