Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Refusing to Speak Ahead of Baby’s Birth: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a child together, even if they’re not together.

And it doesn’t sound like they’ll be together for the delivery.

Late last year, we reported on Megan Fox’s pregnancy. That news came before their breakup, however.

With a less-than-amicable split, she and MGK will have a lot to figure out. The clock is ticking.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Soon, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will have a baby

Megan is reportedly due in March. While childbirth can vary by weeks from projected due dates, that means that she’s in her final months — if that — of pregnancy.

But TMZ reports that she and Machine Gun Kelly are not even on speaking terms at the moment.

This is not some sort of temporary lapse in communication. It sounds like things are so antagonistic between the exes that they’re not interested in talking.

Actress/author Megan Fox reads poetry from her book “Pretty Boys are Poisonous” at Racket NYC on November 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

With Megan’s due date in March, time is running out for her and MGK to mend fences enough for him to be present for their child’s birth.

Obviously, being present for childbirth is an emotional moment. It only became commonplace for fathers in the past half-century. However, it’s what comes after that has people wondering.

Are we going to be looking at a custody war between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? If they don’t work things out, it’s looking that way.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

The same report adds that more or less everyone in Megan’s life is happy that she and MGK are over.

Many of us have watched a loved one stretch out a “dirtbag summer” for multiple seasons or even for years. It is a relief when they finally come to their senses.

According to TMZ, Megan first ditched Machine Gun Kelly during their Thanksgiving trip to Colorado. She apparently found some sort of upsetting material on MGK’s phone. Whatever it was, she considered to be “relationship ending.”

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Obviously, “relationship ending” material on a person’s phone covers a massive spectrum. We don’t know what it was.

This could be a personal hangup with no moral implications. It could also be something alarmingly immoral or even criminal. (Presumably, if MGK did something illegal that prompted Megan Fox to ditch him, she might also report him to the proper authorities)

Given the lack of legal action or explanation, people can only guess. Most assume that he was perhaps cheating on her in some capacity. However, we must stress that we cannot confirm this or any other theory. And, in the past, Megan has debunked MGK cheating rumors.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Maybe ‘I am weed’ isn’t a solid foundation for a romance?

Jokes about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s cringe relationship aside, many of her fans are feeling relief. Their long national nightmare is over.

Of course, when Megan gives birth, that new life is going to bear their parents’ baggage for life.

They will both need to contemplate what sort of life their child should have. We’re not suggesting reconciliation for the sake of it (that’s not helpful for a child’s development), but being able to speak to each other will be important if they plan some sort of co-parenting situation.