Meri Brown Threatens Kody: Beware! I’ll Sue!

As it stands right now, Kody Brown may soon have more lawsuits on his hands than he has wives at home.

First, as previously detailed, Christine Brown is suing her ex-spouse for child support.

Now, as revealed in a trailer for the back half of Sister Wives Season 19, we see that Meri Brown may also be taking legal action against the father of 18.

Meri Brown seems very happy to have left Kody behind. (TLC)

This trailer was released a few days ago.

In the sneak peek, it quickly becomes evident that Meri and Kody are at major odds over the division of Coyote Pass, the parcel of land Kody and company purchased way back in 2018.

No construction ever took place on the property.

Fast forward all this time and Kody is only still married to Robyn Brown and clearly no compound will ever be built there, which has created quite a messy issue.

What will happen to it? And how will the money from a potential sale be divided among the Browns?

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown discusses the future of what was once a shared marital property. (Image Credit: TLC)

“As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can’t fully move on,” Janelle Brown says in this preview prior to Meri opening up to her former sister wife about her own feelings on the topic.

“Janelle, I’m so mad,” she says. “I’m gonna have to get some lawyers involved.”

Cut to a voiceover by Meri and Kody’s first wife referencing his current wife, Robyn, and stating:

“There’s a few things that I will fight for, and this is one of them. There’s so many people that are like, ‘She was a liar. She was manipulating.'”

Indeed, the concern is that only Robyn and Kody will profit from a Coyote Pass sale.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

It’s worth noting that Kody and Robyn are also featured in the trailer… reacting to Meri’s ongoing fight for her portion of Coyote Pass.

“I’m not trying to rip you off, Meri,” Kody says in a confessional, while Robyn addresses the camera and tries to play all innocent as well.

“I always had Meri’s back, even when people were plotting against her, ignoring her,” she adds.

For those in need of a refresher:

Meri was Kody’s first wife, but Kody filed to divorce her in 2010 so that he could marry Robyn instead. The couple then split after 32 years of marriage in December 2022… mere days after Kody and his second wife, Janelle, announced they were parting ways.

Christine started all of this, of course, walking away from Kody and their unhealthy relationship in November 2021.

New episodes of Sister Wives kick off on Sunday, April 20 at 9/8c on TLC.