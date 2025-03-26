Lady Gaga’s Fiance: Who is Michael Polansky?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s pretty darn good to be Lady Gaga right about now.

The singer’s epic year began when she blew the doors and monuments off of Paris, France while performing at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in July.

And earlier this month, she released a new album, Mayhem, which some critics are calling the best of her career.

And the pop icon’s love life is taking off like never before, too!

Lady Gaga attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is engaged to Michael Polansky!

We first learned of this major development from a a TikTok video posted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on July 28, in which Gage could be heard introducing Polansky as “my fiancé” as the trio watched a swimming event together.

Attal shared footage of the conversation on his official social media account, captioning it as follows:

“Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking.”

Lady Gaga at the Sully bridge area before the opening ceremony during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old superstar — who performed a cover of French singer Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” on July 26 to help get the Olympics underway — first sparked engagement rumors in April when she stepped out wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

There’s also been talk here and there since of Lady Gaga being pregnant.

But it’s important to note that there’s very little evidence to support that rumor.

Lady Gaga performs during the filming of the movie “Joker: Folie Ã Deux” in New York on March 25, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Gaga and Polansky, meanwhile, were initially romantically linked way back in 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

Mere weeks later, they went public with their relationship during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for that year’s Super Bowl.

Polansky is a tech investor of some kind, but not a ton is known about him.

He and his famous fiancee have said very little overall about their romance ever since making it official all that time ago.

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In 2021, however, Gaga spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the truly awful attack on her French bulldogs and dog walker, saying to this publication at the time:

“Every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs. My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

In addition to engagement speculation that seems to have been confirmed, Gaga had faced pregnancy rumors in June when she was seen with Michael at her sister’s wedding, as mentioned above.

“Not pregnant,” Gaga wrote on TikTok at the time, quoting Taylor Swift and making herself even more awesome by adding:

“Just down bad crying at the gym.”

Anyway, congrats to the Mother Monster and her new man on their upcoming nuptials!