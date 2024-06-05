Is Lady Gaga pregnant?

In the past, Lady Gaga has shared troubling health news with fans. It is not unreasonable that some hoped that she might have a more positive announcement for the world.

Over the weekend, some busybodies (well-intentioned or otherwise) thought they spied a possible baby bump.

Now, Lady Gaga herself is responding – with Taylor Swift’s help!

Late on Tuesday, June 4, the incomparable Lady Gaga took to TikTok to address fans.

She didn’t hesitate to delve directly into the pregnancy rumors that had emerged.

“Not pregnant,” she began — not even touching upon the speculation before debunking it.

Instead, the phenomenal musician explained, she was: “Just down bad cryin’ at the gym.”

If you didn’t catch the reference, Lady Gaga was pulling from the lyrics to “Down Bad” from Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album.

Within the video itself, Lady Gaga flashed a smile. Despite her makeup, she definitely looked dress for the gym.

‘Baby bump’ speculation can so easily be body-shaming

TikTok commenters flooded Lady Gaga’s replies with reassurances and affirmations.

“People can be so mean. You are gorgeous Gaga. We love you!” assured one commenter.

Another accurately described the singer, writing: “You are perfect.”

Not all speculation is harmful. In fact, many celebrities — including Lady Gaga — have and continue to use fan speculation as a positive PR strategy.

For example, amidst the hurtful “baby bump” buzz, fans also spied Lady Gaga’s large diamond ring. This fueled speculation about a Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky engagement, though this remains unconfirmed.

But whispers about a relationship status getting a little more serious are a far cry from discussing someone’s body. We all hate to think that press coverage of Gaga’s visit to sister Natali Germonotta’s rehearsal dinner prompted the singer to feel that she needed to change her body.

Are Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky engaged?

Though Gaga was quick to address the pregnancy rumors, neither she nor Polansky have confirmed (or denied) whether they are currently engaged.

However, the two first became romantically linked in the public eye back in early 2020.

Gaga has had two engagements in the past. Neither worked out. Fans hope that, no matter her relationship status at the moment, that the beloved talent can find happiness.

Lady Gaga is no stranger to making sensible political statements. Her TikTok debunking the baby bump rumors was no exception.

She followed up her clarification by writing: “Register to vote at www.headcount.org” on her video.

2024 is an election year. While it would be so nice for there to be an election year that “doesn’t matter,” that has yet to happen in any of our lifetimes. Gaga is right: we all have to do our part.

Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Over ‘Irresponsible’ Pregnant Rumors

As Instagram bloggers quickly documented, Taylor Swift chimed in to discuss the creepy fixation on Lady Gaga’s body that led to this reaction.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Taylor Swift wrote. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

She’s very correct. Whether or not a person is actually pregnant, it’s unclear why people feel the need to speculate. And it’s even worse than many feel entitled to answers. Enough is enough.