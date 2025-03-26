Dave Grohl’s Wife: Has She Forgiven Rocker for Cheating Scandal?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Several months ago, we learned something salacious about Foo Fighters member Dave Grohl:

He had fathered a child out of wedlock.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the musician wrote on Instagram, admitting to the infidelity and paternity and adding:

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Dave Grohl of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The question since this time, of course, has been: Did Grohl successfully regain his wife’s trust?

Or is Jordyn Blum still thinking about filing for divorce?

“Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on,” a source says in latest issue of Us Weekl. “She is [still] completely devastated by the situation but is standing by his side.”

For now, at least, it seems.

Dave Grohl performs during The Town music festival at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 9, 2023. ((Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

As cited above, Grohl and Blum marriage made headlines last year after the star revealed his affair and subsequent love child.

Grohl and Blum themselves are the parents of daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

According to this tabloid insider, Grohl and Blum have put in the work to keep their family together. Again, for now.

“They are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust,” the source says of the couple. “Neither of them wants the family broken.”

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum attend Paul McCartney’s & Nancy Shevell’s party at The Bowery Hotel on October 21, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

For the record, the name of Grohl’s mistress has been revealed; it is Jennifer Young.

From what we can gather, the singer is not involved with raising her baby.

After news of the cheating scandal broke, Blum was spotted without her wedding ring, fueling chatter that she and Grohl were headed for a break-up.

The Foo Fighters subsequently canceled their performance at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which was scheduled for September 2024.

The spouses did spend the holidays late last year with each other in California, however.

Blum, meanwhile, has not addressed any part of this controversy in public.