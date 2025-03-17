Bethenny Frankel to Kim Kardashian: You Need to Protect Your Children From Kanye West

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West returned to social media over the weekend.

And in keeping with tradition, he immediately began spouting nonsense and sparking new concerns about his mental health.

This time, it was Kanye’s ex-wife and his former in-laws who took the brunt of his wrath.

In a move that was both surprising and baffling, Kanye aired his dirty laundry by posting screenshots of text messages he’d received from Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kim and Kanye’s war over North

In the conversation, the exes argued over West’s decision to include daughter North in a song he made with disgraced rapper Diddy.

Kim was understandably not pleased that her daughter was featured on a track with one of the world’s most notorious (alleged) sex criminals.

Her efforts to block the song’s release might have been successful, as it’s no longer available online.

But while Kim might prefer to handle these matters by reaching out to Kanye directly, one fellow divorcee says that that’s a huge mistake.

Bethenny Frankel likes to offer hot takes on social media, and this time, she’s urging Kim to be very careful in her dealings with Kanye.

Frankel explained that she’s “an expert on all matters divorce and custody” due to her messy split from Jason Hoppy.

“Kim is texting Kanye, who is not a rational person, and she’s texting him as if he’s a rational person,” she said this week.

“She should not be speaking to him at all. She should be speaking to him by proxy,” Bethenny continued.

“Someone else should be the one interacting with him because, again, he’s not rational. He’s sharing her texts, and that’s a violation.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

North gets caught in the middle

In the texts, Kim says she trademarked North’s name in order to exert control over her public image and prevent stunts like Kanye’s latest.

“I’m never speaking with you again,” Kanye wrote in one of his messages to Kim.

“I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name You said yes when she’s 18 it goes to her so stop I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song To protect her One person has to trademark!” she replied.

“When she’s 18, [the trademark] goes to her. So stop,” Kim added. “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

“Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me,” Kanye ominously shot back.

Bethenny cautioned Kim that the trademark she’s so fond of might not be as powerful as she hopes.

Bethenny Frankel attends Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

“If Kim has decision making, it’s irrational whether or not she has the trademark for her daughter … because a judge doesn’t care about trademarks as much,” Frankel explained.

She added that judges dealing with custody matters are “always focused on what is in the best interest of the child, even if their agreement says something otherwise.”

It seems obvious that Kanye presents a danger to his kids’ mental health and sense of stability.

But he’s unlikely to see it that way. So Kim might eventually be forced to plead her case to a judge, instead of to her ex.

In the meantime, she should probably follow Bethenny’s advice and limit contact with Kanye.