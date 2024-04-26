Katy Perry Divorced: Her Marriage History With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry knows a thing or two about divorce. It’s painful, heartbreaking, and extra no fun when the world watches on as you navigate the reality of decoupling.

So, how do things stand with Orlando Bloom these days? The pair seem happy, yet there are murmurs that things could be heading to a breaking point.

Russell Brand and Katy Perry attend the European Premiere of Arthur at Cineworld 02 on April 19, 2011 in London, England. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Katy Perry Divorced First Husband Before Orlando

Once upon a time, Katy wasn’t married to a pirate, but to a comedian.

After a brief courtship, Russell Brand proposed to Katy on New Year’s Eve during a trip to Jaipur, India. A few months later, on October 23, 2010, they returned to the country to wed.

From the outside, it looks like they were perfectly matched. However, the marriage wasn’t meant to last The divorce of Katy Perry and Russell Brand was reportedly months in the making, despite only lasting 14 months to begin with.

Reports from the time claimed Katy and Russell knew the relationship was on the rocks soon after getting hitched. However, they didn’t want to bail on the marriage without a concerted effort to work it out.

Then the love ran out, and more than that, the world actually watched the official moment of their marriage ending on-screen.

Golden couple Katy Perry and Russell Brand arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images))

Katy Perry’s Divorce Started With A Text

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me,” Katy confessed to Vogue in 2013.

That was two years after the divorce was finalized. Fans have long believed that this moment was actually documented in Katy’s concert documentary Part of Me.

One unforgettable scene from the film showed the Katy breaking down in tears after a text from her then husband, before picking herself up, dusting herself off, and going on stage to perform to a packed venue.

Despite the text and the fact that Russell was the one to file for the divorce, in that same interview, Katy admitted she initially felt responsible for the marriage not working out.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

And move on she did!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Marriage: When Will They Tie The Knot?

For years, Katy had high-profile relationships with the hottest music acts of the day: John Mayer, Diplo, even Robert Pattinson. (Yes, Edward sings!)

But when she finally met Orlando Bloom in January 2016, a new chapter of her life began. Orlando, who is also divorced, fell for her quickly. After a brief breakup in 2017, the two have been together ever since, even welcoming a daughter together.

While the pair are engaged, they have yet to get married. However, wedding plans are in the works, so the insiders say, and 2024 is looking good to be the year these two get hitched.

Ergo, without being married, they can’t technically get divorced. So, nothing to really worry about there.

But with Katy leaving American Idol and plans for baby #2 in the works, the time does feel like now for these two. Finally!