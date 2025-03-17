Jim Morrison Is Alive and Living In Upstate New York, Journalist Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The music world grieved when Jim Morrison passed away in 1971 at the age of 27.

But according to a new documentary, the legendary Doors singer is alive and well and living in Syracuse, New York.

Yes, there have long been rumors that Morrison faked his death. And now, one filmmaker claims to have located the rock icon.

American rock band The Doors arrive at Heathrow Airport for their European Tour starting off at the Roundhouse in London, UK, 5th September 1968. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Jim Morrison is working as a handyman in Syracuse, says Jeff Finn

The AppleTV documentary Before the End has been streaming since January, but the film just went viral over the weekend thanks to some outrageous claims.

According to filmmaker Jeff Finn, after faking his own death, Morrison has spent the past 54 years hiding out in Upstate New York.

(Which, to be fair, would be a pretty good place to fly under the radar, if one were so inclined.)

“Not only does [Finn] believe Morrison is alive and well, he also set out to prove that he is working as a maintenance man called Frank in Syracuse, New York,” the Daily Mail writes of the scandalous doc.

American psychedelic rock band, The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Mansarek, vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 – 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

“‘Proof’ Emerges The Doors Wildman Jim Morrison FAKED His Death — And is Alive and Well at 79 Working as a Maintenance Man in Syracuse, New York,” reads a headline from Radar Online.

It’s an appealing idea — the notion that Morrison burned out on fame and decided to create a new life for himself is obviously much more interesting than the thought that he succumbed to a battle with addiction at the age of 27.

But sadly, Finn’s evidence is pretty flimsy. Basically, Frank X. looks like Jim Morrison — so much so that two of the singer’s ex-girlfriends teared up when they were shown photos of him.

But while that sort of “proof” might be emotionally compelling, it’s not enough to convince most people that the Lizard King might be spotted sitting courtside at an Orangemen basketball game.

American rock band The Doors perform at the Ondine Club in New York City, November 1966. From left to right, keyboard player Ray Manzarek, singer Jim Morrison and guitarist Robby Krieger. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“These kinds of documentaries can be so convincing but usually have lots of issues,” Syracuse University media studies professor Robert Thompson told syracuse.com this week.

“I’ve seen 10 people in the last two days that look pretty much like Frank X….and therefore, I guess, what Morrison would look like as an old guy.”

“That’s the funniest thing I’ve heard in a long time,” echoed local concert promoter Chuck Chao. “I think I’ll go out now and tell people Jim Morrison is my neighbor.”

Rumors that Morrison is still out there have been circulating pretty much nonstop since the time of the rock legend’s passing.

But sadly, it looks as though there’s no compelling reason to revoke his membership in the 27 Club.