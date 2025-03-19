Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Married in Private Ceremony: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are reportedly married.

Recently, the actor did an in-depth interview as part of an apparent attempt to repair his image.

It’s likely to work — even if some critics argue that he’s merely using the language of therapy to depict himself as a changed man.

But Majors has clearly convinced one person that he has changed. Or that he was never a bad dude. Because now she is reportedly his wife.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are married

Entertainment Tonight reports that on Tuesday, March 18, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good married.

According to the report, the small, private wedding ceremony went down at the Los Angeles home that they already share.

Though Majors and Good did not choose to immediately and personally publicize the news, it’s clear that word traveled quickly.

It is unclear whether they wished for the news to become public so soon.

The timing of it could make marrying Good potentially good PR for Majors.

This reported wedding comes between his still quite recent in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter and ahead of reinserting himself into the movie industry.

On Friday, Magazine Dreams marks his return to the big screen.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Last year, Jonathan Majors proposed to Meagan Good

In December of 2024, Good told TMZ about how Majors had proposed while the two were in Paris.

He had apparently first sought her parents’ blessing. Which they seemingly gave to him.

However, Majors and Good first got together during the first half of 2023. This was not a good time for him — or for his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Special Screening of “Magazine Dreams” at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In May of 2023, Majors and Good were first publicly linked.

This was around the same time as his domestic violence arrest.

Evidence at Majors’ assault trial led to a guilty verdict — to misdemeanor assault and harassment.

His sentence was to a 52-week in-person counseling program. This ruling left just about everyone unhappy, no matter where they stood on this polarizing legal case.

Actor Jonathan Majors departs with girlfriend Meagan Good from his sentencing hearing in the domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 8, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

It’s hard to offer unmitigated congratulations to the newlyweds, under the circumstances

From start to finish, Good remained by Majors’ side.

It seems that she bonded even closer to him, even if domestic violence trials are not traditionally healthy experiences for fostering a healthy relationship.

Healthy or not, the two are reportedly married. Perhaps they will confirm the news soon — but they may take their time.