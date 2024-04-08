Jonathan Majors has learned his legal fate.

And it has left nearly every observer around the globe scratching their heads in befuddlement.

A few months after Majors was found guilty of domestic violence — in connection with an alleged fight between him and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari — the Marvel actor was sentence on Monday afternoon.

To no jail time at all.

According to various outlets, Majors has been ordered to participate in a domestic violence treatment program after being found guilty of the aforementioned assault and harassment.

Inside of a New York City courtroom, a judge decreed that the star must attend a one-year “in person batterers” intervention program in Los Angeles.

Moreover, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey ruled that Majors must continue mental health counseling and stay away from Jabbari.

There was at least some chance Majors could have been sentenced to up to a year in prison instead.

On December 18, Majors — known for roles in movies like Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, — was found guilty of two charges:

Misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury as well as harassment in the second degree, which is a violation.

As part of this split verdict, a jury determined that Majors was NOT guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

During the trial, Majors’ ex-girlfriend described the actor as violent and full of rage.

A few weeks after the verdict, meanwhile, Majors spoke out in an ABC News interview.

During that sit-down, the actor admitted he was “reckless with her heart” but never was physical with Jabbari, stating on air:

“I’m an athlete. I’m a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her.”

Not exactly the most passionate or convincing defense, we’d say, you know?

In response to Majors’ remarks during the feature, Jabbari’s attorney (Brittany Henderson_ said the actor “continues to take no accountability for his actions.”

Henderson added at the time:

“The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court.”

Last week, a judge also declined Majors’s legal team’s motion to set aside his guilty verdict.