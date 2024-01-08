Jonathan Majors’ first interview was, in a word, uncomfortable.

Sitting down with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis. Majors spoke out for the first time since being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment last month.

Majors at the 2023 Oscars, ahead of all of his legal woes. (Getty)

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” Majors recalled.

“I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?”

Majors began to shed tears as he thanked those who have supported him throughout his legal troubles.

“I’m really blessed. I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me,” the actor told Davis.

“But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. But I’m standing.”

Jonathan Majors Interview on ‘Good Morning America’

Jonathan Majors attends Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Michael B. Jordan on March 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images))

The interview with Majors debuted on Good Morning America on Monday, Jan. 8. However, additional segments were set to run through the day, with snippets next dropping during GMA3.

An extend version of the interview will debit on Davis’ ABC News Live program Prime later in the day.

With those who have Hulu, IMPACT x Nightline will also have a half-hour special featuring more unaired segments on Jan. 11.

Majors’ Sentence: Is Jonathan Going to Jail?

Majors does face jail time after his conviction, though it seems unlikely he will have to serve. ((Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.))

The former Marvel star pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment over a domestic dispute in March 2023 with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

However, he was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on Dec. 18, of two charges in the case.

He now faces up to a year in prison for the assault conviction. He then faces a maximum of 15 days in jail and a $250 fine for the harassment violation.

Jonathan Majors’ Girlfriend Now

Meagan Good at a red carpet event, before hooking up with Jonathan Majors (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

While his ex-girlfriend charged him with assaulting her in a NYC taxi cab, his new girl has been by his side through the thick of things.

Majors has been dating his now girlfriend, Meagan Good, since May 2023.

Majors and the Shazam: Fury of the Gods actress were first linked after they were spotted on a movie date, just as the assault trial was taking off.

Good was seen at every court date, sitting behind Majors for support. She was in the court room when he was found guilty of the two violent charges.

His Future With Marvel & Kang

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, ((Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney))

Shortly after his conviction, Majors was swiftly dropped by Marvel Entertainment, leaving his recurring role of Kang the Conqueror up for grabs.

“Everything has kinda gone away,” Majors said in today’ interview.

“And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs.

To date, he appeared as the villainous Kang in the Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along side Paul Rudd. He also appeared in the Disney+ series “Loki,” which aired its second season in last October.

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

But this meant to just be the beginning for Majors. The Kang character was meant to be central to the upcoming Avengers movies.

In fact, the next Avengers film, current set to release in 2026, is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

No word yet if Marvel will recast the role of Kang or will pivot to a new villain for the rest of the franchise.