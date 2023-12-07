Jonathan Majors Ex Describes “Violent” Rages, Suicidal Threats During Assault …

Less than one year ago, the word was that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a bright new star: Jonathan Major.

Following his performance on Loki‘s first season and in Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, it looked like his character was the new big bad across projects. And he was already an accomplished actor.

Then, last spring, authorities arrested Majors for alleged assault and battery of his then-girlfriend.

She has now broken her silence about their relationship, describing abuse and manipulation in court. And she is not the only ex of his willing to speak out.

On Tuesday, December 5, Grace Jabbari spoke in court about how she felt “scared” of Jonathan Majors during their erstwhile relationship.

She described him flying into “violent” rages when they were together. And, systematically, manipulating her into constantly reassuring him after the fact.

The two began dating in August 2021. They met on the set of Marvel’s Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Jabbari explained that she was working as a movement director on the MCU project. Major slipped his number to her through his hairstylist.

At first, she told the court, things were great. Then, of course, that changed.

In December of 2021, Jabbari recalled casually mentioning that her ex-boyfriend had a dog. That was it — but evoked a furious response.

Jabbari told the court about Majors furiously berating her for mentioning the pet because it was her ex’s. He allegedly told her that it was “embarrassing” that she had dated him.

“It was the first time I felt scared of him,” she explained to the jury. “I knew to never mention my ex again or anyone I had dated before.”

And that, of course, is the point of such outbursts.

In September of 2022, Jabbari and Majors were in England. She testified in court that she went to a bar with a friend and invited that friend to the home that she shared with Majors at the time.

According to her, an irate Majors confronted her, stepping on her earphones. He allegedly told her that she was “stupid if she didn’t know what she had done.”

At that point, Jabbari testified, he ran up to their bedroom and began breaking objects. Later, however, he became apologetic and claimed to want to start over.

“I promised him I would never tell anyone what went on,” Jabbari recalled.

Part of the reason for that,s he explained, was that Majors would call himself a “monster” and threaten suicide. Which in turn forced her to plead with him to live.

“I would intend to make him feel safe and loved and secure,” Jabbari testified. “And he would receive that.”

A bizarre audio recording from around that same month became evidence in the trial. In the video, Majors’ voice appears to demand that Jabbari emulate First Lady Michelle Obama or civil rights leader Coretta Scott King.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world,” he apparently ranted to her. “The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman.”

Unlike President Barack Obama or the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Majors was arrested on March 25 of this year and faces charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

Remember how Jabbari described him forcing her into a pattern of reassuring him that she’d never tell the world what he’d done? The defense has a recording of her doing just that immediately following his arrest, reassuring him that she’d defended him to the police.

Of course, Majors’ team has attempted to portray Jabbari as a “psycho” girlfriend. They have also repeatedly claimed to have exculpatory evidence. Many suspect that this is an effort to sway public opinion.

Majors’ trial is ongoing, but will likely end within days. A conviction could mean that he faces up to a year in prison. And, with other exes reportedly cooperating with the DA’s office, it’s possible that other charges could follow.