Jonathan Majors Reveals He Survived Childhood Sexual Abuse, Says Processing Trauma Has …

Jonathan Majors has apparently been working on himself.

In 2023, frightening evidence from Majors’ assault trial sickened the actor’s fans. Many had hoped to see his proverbial star continue to rise.

Since then, Majors has attempted to reenter the industry. And he isn’t merely banking on most people simply forgetting about his trial and conviction.

In a heartbreaking new interview, he’s opening up about childhood sexual abuse that he experienced. And, he says, it has helped him to better understand his own behavior.

Jonathan Majors attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors is a CSA survivor

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors is opening up about surviving childhood sexual abuse.

“I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was 9,” the actor revealed.

“From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father,” Major described. “I was f–ked up.”

Jonathan Majors attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors’ father left when he was 8. He shared that he recently told his mother about the sexual abuse that followed. His mother apologized for having been unable to protect him from that.

“I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know,'” he said of his reply.

“‘And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family,’” Majors summarized.

Jonathan Majors attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Jonathan Majors’ understanding of his own trauma can help him to improve his adult self

Jonathan Majors announced that processing his own traumatic experiences has helped him to better understand his own behavior as an adult.

“There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself,” he described.

Majors then alleged that he has now learned to take accountability for “writing [his] own story.” Many people endure evils that shape them into their adult selves. These experiences may explain, but do not excuse, harm done to others.

Jonathan Majors arrives as Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios celebrate Awards Season 2025 at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on January 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction?” Jonathan Majors asked, perhaps rhetorically.

“Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself,” he described.

Majors continued: “Have a struggle, deny everything.” Just for the record, he adamantly denied assaulting or otherwise mistreating his ex.

Jonathan Majors poses in the press room during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘Struggle, learn, metabolize, grow’

“None of those narratives is beneficial,” Majors concluded.

His new plan, he shared, is to “have a struggle, learn, metabolize, grow.”

Notably, he does not at any point directly address his ex, Grace Jabbari, or her allegations against him. That would seemingly be a sign of the personal transformation that he has undergone.

However, his lack of commentary seems to be because of the ongoing civil suit on the topic.