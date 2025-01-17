Jinger Duggar Reveals Gender of Impending Third Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anyone out there care to start a drumroll?

Earlier this week, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy sat down for a special YouTube video in which the couple focused on the former’s third pregnancy.

Specifically… whether Jinger and Jeremy are expecting a son or a daughter.

Jinger Duggar appears here on an episode of CBS This Morning. (CBS/YouTube)

After opening up a package of miniature suspenders, the spouses cried out in the footage, It’s a boy!

So there we have it, folks.

The reality stars already share daughters Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 4, which helped to explain why Jeremy could scarcely even detail his enthusiasm for to add a son into the mix.

“You got a boy! Are you excited?” Jinger asked her husband, to which he replied, “I’m speechless.”

“I love it—a speechless Jeremy. That’s rare,” Jinger joked. “Crazy!”

Jinger Duggar and her husband seem like a very happy couple. (Instagram)

Jinger just released a new memoir and has been conducting a number of interviews in promotion of the book, which is titled People Pleaser: Breaking Free From the Burden of Imaginary Expectations.

In one excerpt, the 19 Kids and Counting Alum delves into one specific way in which she was forced to fake various moments from her life for the TLC cameras.

“Early days, first meals together, making small talk, the process of getting to know someone can feel a little awkward,” she writes.

“But I would say that there’s probably not an adequate word for describing the unique kind of awkward it is to go through that whole process with cameras shoved in your faces and someone interrupting you when the conversation is just starting to flow.”

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Jinger went on to reference filming with husband Jeremy Vuolo as “date-night-on-demand,” recalling how she was “instructed to repeat some of the same conversation and gestures” they’d made in a previous take.

Awkward, huh? And annoying AF.

Jinger and Jeremy do seem legitimately in love, however, and they said in this new video that they shared the gender news with Duggar’s extended family over the holiday season… but not before letting their oldest daughter in on the secret.

“We told her we’d tell her first because she did not want to find out with everybody,” Jinger told her siblings while gathered in front of the Christmas tree, as seen in the YouTube clip.

The couple never shows Felicity’s face, but we do hear her psyched response in the footage. It simply goes as follows:

“BOY!”