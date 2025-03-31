Michael Strahan: Why Did He Step Away From ‘Good Morning America’?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Michael Strahan has been a beloved presence on Good Morning America since 2016.

But in recent weeks, the football legend-turned-TV personality has been absent from his anchor’s chair.

Michael’s co-hosts have not yet offered a public explanation for his absence, and the situation has left many fans concerned.

Michael Strahan during one of his many appearances on ‘Good Morning America.’ (ABC)

Michael Strahan’s absence from ‘GMA’ remains a mystery

We should begin by noting that there’s no reason for anyone to be concerned about Michael.

A new report from Hello! magazine speculates that Strahan is simply enjoying some “much-deserved time off.”

The outlet notes that two of Michael’s four kids are college-aged and likely enjoying spring break at the moment.

So it’s possible that Michael stepped away from the studio to do some traveling or simply spend some quality time with his family.

Michael and Isabella Strahan offer updates on her cancer treatment. (ABC)

A difficult year for the Strahan family

Last summer, the family revealed that Michael’s daughter Isabella Strahan was battling brain cancer.

Thankfully, these days, Isabella is in remission. But the fight for her life has no doubt changed the 20-year-old and her relationships in fundamental ways.

So it’s possible that Michael has decided to reduce his workload with an eye toward spending more time with his family.

Michael Strahan holds a very big coffee mug while hosting ‘Good Morning America.’ (ABC)

Michael Strahan is a very busy man

Having completed one of the greatest careers in NFL history, Michael certainly earned the right to take it easy.

But he’s done the opposite instead, keeping busy with a wide array of media gigs that range from NFL analysis for Fox to co-anchoring ABC’s iconic morning show.

It makes sense that Strahan would occasionally need to step away from one of his many, many jobs.

We just hope that he’ll be back in the anchor’s chair sooner rather than later.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available.