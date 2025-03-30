Richard Chamberlain Cause of Death: ‘Shogun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ Star …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of television.

Richard Chamberlain — the longtime star who headlined countless beloved series and mini-series over the past 60 years — has passed away.

Chamberlain would have turned 91 on Monday.

Richard Chamberlain attends the premiere of Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

News of his passing comes to us courtesy of his longtime partner, Martin Rabbett.

The world says goodbye to an iconic TV star

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us,” Rabbett told CNN in a statement Sunday.

“How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul.”

No cause of death was mentioned in Rabbett’s statement.

Richard Chamberlain poses at an in-store appearance at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood to promote the DVD launch of the television series ‘Shogun” and to promote his new book ‘Shattered Love: A Memoir 2003’ September 23, 2003 in Hollywood. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Richard Chamberlain’s epic career

Chamberlain became a household name thanks to his title role in the series Dr. Kildare, which ran on NBC from 1961 to 1966.

“It took right off all around the world, as a matter of fact,” Chamberlain said in a 2021 interview.

“I was getting all of this attention and stuff and it was my absolute, total dream come true. I was so happy with it.”

Chamberlain won a Golden Globe for the show, which also made him one of TV’s biggest stars.

Actor Richard Chamberlain attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Dog Eat Dog Films’ “Where to Invade Next” during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at the Egyptian Theatre on November 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For FYI)

He would gain further acclaim for his work on such iconic limited series as The Thorn Birds and the 1980 version of Shogun.

Chamberlain remained active in his later years, putting in cameos on such popular series as Will and Grace, The Drew Carey Show and Desperate Housewives.

He did not retire from acting until 2019, when he was in his late eighties.

Our thoughts go out to Richard Chamberlain’s loved ones as they mourn the loss of this TV legend.