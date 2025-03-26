Jessica Simpson THIRSTING Over Jeremy Renner Workout Videos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessica Simpson is publicly flirting with Jeremy Renner.

At least, that’s what it looks like.

Fans are delighted to see the singer putting herself out there in music and beyond after the end of her 10-year marriage.

Many associate Renner with his MCU role and his still recent, bitter divorce. But Simpson seems seriously thirsty for his workout videos.

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Is Jessica Simpson publicly flirting with Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner is most famous for his role as Clint Barton (Hawkeye) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is second most famous for launching his very own app, to widespread confusion and outright derision.

Anyway, in addition to being the reason why comics fans have to patiently explain that Clint Barton is a beloved character (just not in the MCU), Renner keeps busy posting workout videos to social media.

Jessica Simpson, who (as always) can do better, seems to have taken an interest in his fitness routine.

Under one of Renner’s recent Instagram videos, in which the 54-year-old actor appears shirtless during his workout, Simpson left a comment.

Specifically, she left a fire emoji comment.

While Renner did not write out a reply, he did give the emoji a “like.”

And no, this is not an isolated incident.

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘Oh my’ sounds flirty, even if she compliments his mom

Over the weekend, Simpson penned another comment under yet another shirtless Renner post.

In his video, he was doing ab circuits alongside his mother.

“I love this oh my … Mama is STRONG … I need to go do sit ups now,” Simpson commented.

Additionally, she has been handing out “likes” to nearly all of the actor’s posts since late January.

Jeremy Renner poses in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

When Jessica Simpson released her new EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, it was his turn to leave a comment.

“Congrats Jess!!!” Jeremy Renner wrote with apparent enthusiasm.

That’s not the same as hooting and hollering or peppering her comments with thirsty emojis, but it’s definitely friendly.

Jessica Simpson visits SiriusXM Studios for SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Jessica Simpson hosted by Andy Cohen on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

They’re not a couple … yet

Can Jessica Simpson do much better for herself than the actor that some have labeled Temu Robin Hood? Yes. (And yes, that is harsher than calling Stephen Amell “Walmart Batman” a decade ago)

But that has really always been true with the men of her past. Including her most recent ex.

She’s an extraordinary woman who bore the brunt of so much rancid misogyny and body-shaming that truly peaked when she rose to fame.

If this is really what Simpson wants for herself, then more power to her. I guess.