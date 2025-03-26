Prince Harry Defends ‘Unthinkable’ Decision to Step Down From Charity …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry finds himself at the center of yet another controversy this week.

But in a refreshing change of pace, this one has nothing to do with Meghan Markle’s new career as a lifestyle influencer.

As you’re probably aware, Harry has been active in humanitarian work throughout his adult life.

One of his earliest projects is the Sentebale organization, which Harry founded way back in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a welcome event at Sentebaleâ€™s Mamohato Childrenâ€™s Centre featuring the non-profitâ€™s Let Youth Lead advocates from Botswana, and a celebration of Basatho culture, on October 1, 2024 in Maseru, Lesotho. (Photo by Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale )

Harry’s surprising decision

And now, in a shocking turn of events, Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho have announced that they will both be stepping down from the organization.

The duo made their decision clear in a statement issued to the London Times. Harry said that he’s “heartbroken” to step away from the organization that’s meant so much to him, but says the current situation is “untenable situation” due to a conflict with Senetable chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka and the board of trustees.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this,” said Harry and Seeiso in a joint statement.

In this Sport Gives Back Awards/ITV handout Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex appears at the Sport Gives Back Awards 2024 via a pre-recorded video at Cadogan Hall on February 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images)

“With heavy hearts, we have resigned for our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees,” they continued.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair.”

Harry and Seeiso explained that they will not cut ties with the charity entirely, explaining, “Although we may no longer be patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care.”

Sentebale, which helps children and adolescents struggling to come to terms with their HIV and AIDS diagnoses says it has not yet received formal “resignations from the royal patrons.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“We are pleased to confirm the restructuring of our board on March 25, 2025, to introduce experts with the capabilities and networks to accelerate Sentebale’s transformation agenda as announced last year,” a rep for the organization told People.

Details are scarce at the moment, and it sounds like distancing himself from the situation is the right call for Harry’s career and reputation.

Still, this is the latest in a long line of minor PR setbacks for Harry and Meghan, and you can be sure that the Sussexes’ harshest critics will seize on this opportunity to sling mud at the couple.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.