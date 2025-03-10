Jessica Simpson Hints That Eric Johnson Cheated In New Song

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announced the end of their marriage, fans were baffled.

The couple had been together for over a decade, and they seemed to have it all.

Many wondered what could have possibly led Jessica to pull the plug on what appeared to be a blissful marriage.

And now, it seems we have our answer …

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington on May 3, 2014. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Jessica just drop a truth bomb in her new song?

At the start of this year, we learned that Jessica was planning a musical comeback. And this week, she followed through on that promise with the release of “Leave,” her first single since 2008.

Fans were thrilled to see Jessica get back to what made her famous. But many were also deeply upset by the song’s lyrics, in which Simpson seems to accuse an ex of cheating.

“What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty,” she sings at one point.

“Did you do to her what you did to me? / Was she on her knees? / Oh, she’s everything but me,” Jessica continued.

Eric Johnson and singer/songwriter Jessica Simpson attend the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jessica never mentions Eric by name, but at one point she alludes to an “unholy matrimony” and suggests that the alleged affair went on for some time.

“Oh, I, I’d rather die / Then let you be inside me with her on your mind,” she sings.

The lyrics did not come as a surprise to fans who suspected Eric of cheating ever since he and Jessica announced their split.

Jessica and Eric referenced a ‘painful situation’ in their announcement

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said in a statement at the time.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson attend the 100th Annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Simpson kept the announcement civil, noting that her three children “come first,” and that she and Eric are “focusing on what is best for them.”

“We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” Jessica continued.

The pop icon still hasn’t made any explicit cheating allegations, but many believe that the “painful situation” was the infidelity that she seemed to hint at in her song.

Jessica’s latest rebrand will reportedly include a reality show and possibly even a memoir. So it’s possible that we’ll get the full story of her divorce at some point in the near future.

In the meantime, fans will no doubt continue to pick apart her lyrics in search of clues about her breakup — a situation that calls to mind another blonde singer-songwriter with ties to Nashville.



