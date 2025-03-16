Did Taylor Swift Get Engaged? Fans Left With Questions After Travis Kelce’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve probably heard by now, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a humiliating defeat in Super Bowl LIX last month.

And while the denizens of Chiefs Kingdom are surely still suffering, it’s possible that no spectator took the loss as hard as Taylor Swift.

As expected, Taylor was in attendance at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim and Este Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

And the pop icon looked devastated as the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that was essentially over before halftime.

For Taylor, of course, this was more than just a football game.

After all, multiple aspects of her life and her relationship with Travis Kelce were reportedly hanging in the balance before kickoff. And now, Swifties are wondering where the couple stands.

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged?

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs meet after Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As Travis and the Chiefs attempted to make history with a third straight Super Bowl win, there were rumors that Kelce planned to celebrate by proposing to Taylor on the field.

Needless to say, that didn’t happen, as the only ones celebrating were Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

We suppose it’s still possible that Travis proposed privately after the game, and the couple is still keeping it under wraps. But that seems unlikely, as the festive atmosphere he was reportedly hoping for failed to materialize.

Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and mgk attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Will Travis Retire?

Another thing that was rumored to be hanging on the outcome of the game was Travis’ decision regarding retirement.

The legendary tight end is 35, and insiders predicted that he would hang up his cleats if the Chiefs made history by becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

After all, such an achievement would be hard to top, and with thriving careers as an actor and podcast host, Travis wouldn’t be in danger of getting bored.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But we no know that Kelce likely will not retire. He’ll join the Chiefs for at least one more attempt at Super Bowl glory.

“We haven’t played that bad all year,” Kelce told reporters after his team fell to the Eagles in February (per USA Today).

“Hats off to the Eagles, they got after us, all three phases. Couldn’t get it going offensively. Turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense. Dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play calls and executing.”

We’re sure Travis intends to make some big decisions about his personal life during this offseason. But for now, he seems focused on licking his wounds.