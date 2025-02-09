Taylor Swift Looks Devastated as Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Are Trounced In Super …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, that was unexpected!

After a historically dominant season in which they lost only two games (and only one in which Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce started), the Kansas City Chiefs were absolutely trounced in Super Bowl LIX.

If you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles (or, for that matter, any other team in the NFL) then you probably loved what you saw.

But if you’re a member of Chiefs Kingdom — or a Swiftie — then you might be feeling like a member of the Tortured Poets Department.

Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Taylor’s First Super Bowl Loss

Taylor and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023. And the following autumn, Travis helped the Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Again, the Chiefs have only lost two games in the year since, and one of them was completely meaningless.

So Taylor is not accustomed to this sort of football-related disappointment.

Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

But hey, in a sense, she’s now been initiated into true NFL fandom. After all, anyone who’s not a Chiefs fan has been forced to grow accustomed to heartbreak in recent years.

The Taylor Factor

There’s been a tremendous amount of attention paid to Taylor’s NFL presence in recent weeks. But the pop icon kept her Super Bowl plans under wraps.

Multiple media outlets (including this one) noted that Taylor would not be joined by Blake Lively at this year’s big game

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift has reportedly distanced herself from her longtime friend amid Blake’s highly publicized feud with Justin Baldoni.

Tonight, Taylor was joined by celebrity guests such as Ice Spice and the Haim sisters. But the mood was considerably less celebratory this time around, as Travis and the Chiefs were absolutely trounced by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Fly Eagles, Fly

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

But while Swifties might be mourning the first major career setback of Taylor and Travis’ romance, Eagles fans are currently reveling in one of the great upsets in NFL history.

Taylor was booed at tonight’s game, but we’re sure she still has plenty of fans in the City of Brotherly Love.

In the meantime, however, Eagles Nation is enjoying a much-deserved celebration!

Grease those lamp posts, Philadelphia! It’s time to party!