Travis Kelce: Hey, I Might Propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Travis Kelce prepares to play in the biggest football game of his life, the future Hall of Famer said this week that he might also be preparing to ask the most important question of his life.

To girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Seriously, you guys, these two might be engaged tonight!

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While speaking to reporters in New Orleans on February 3, Kielce was asked if he planned to propose to Swift at halftime of this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Wouldn’t you like to know,” the bearded tight end replied while smiling into the camera.

Simply put, yes. We would very much like to know, Travis.

Especially in the wake of speculation that you and Swift have at least talked about a wedding and what it might look like.

Travis Kelce answers questions inside the Caesars Superdome during the Super Bowl Opening Night on February 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

Kelce and Swift have been dating for about a year and a half now.

The singer attended her lover’s January 28th AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, rocking an outfit that made some observers believe she and Kelce are already engaged.

From what we can gather, this is not true. Kelce and Swift are not engaged. Yet.

Fans of both celebrities have been counting down the days until they will be, however, with many assuming that a Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 will culminate with Kelce getting down on one knee amid the celebratory confetti.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kelce, for his part, took on numerous questions about Swift during the Monday press conference, including his favorite food she makes.

“Oh, she’s quite the cook,” he told journalists. “I’m a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable.”

As cool and calm as ever when the topic of his world-famous girlfriend was broached, Kelce also gushed over Swift by saying of his performance at the Super Bowl:

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I better hold up my end of the bargain. She’s up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure.”

Taylor, of course, will be in attendance at tonight’s game. However, she reportedly will not be joined by longtime friend Blake Lively.

Insiders say Taylor has opted to distance herself from Lively amid the actress’ legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

No one believes Taylor is siding with Baldoni, but her decision to keep the drama at arms’ length makes sense from a PR standpoint.

Besides, if Travis decides to get down on one knee after the game, he and Tay will probably want the spotlight to themselves for a bit.