Blake Lively Banned From Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Suite Amid Justin Baldoni Feud: …

At last year’s Super Bowl, Taylor Swift was joined by celebrity pals like Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

But this year’s guest list might be a little bit shorter, as TMZ is reporting that the friendship between Taylor and Blake has become “badly damaged” in recent weeks.

The rift reportedly stems from Blake’s ongoing legal feud with Justin Baldoni.

The Blake vs. Justin Feud

Baldoni, as you’ve likely heard, was Lively’s director and co-star on the film It Ends With Us.

She’s now suing him for sexual harassment, alleging “inappropriate touching” and other problematic behavior on set.

Baldoni has responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively.

We’ll have to wait and see how things play out in court (given the contentious nature of this battle, it seems unlikely that Blake and Justin will settle before trial), but it seems that Lively is already suffering some major social consequences.

Blake’s Super Bowl Snub

Taylor isn’t siding with Justin, per se, but TMZ and other outlets have reported that she wasn’t happy to learn that Blake had dragged her into the conflict.

In court documents, Justin claims that Taylor and Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, were the “dragons” whose names she invoked when trying to intimidate Baldoni into making script changes.

“If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” reads one alleged text message from Lively to Baldoni.

“For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

“I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Justin replied.

According to TMZ “Taylor later learned Blake was name-dropping [her] all over town,” and she was less than pleased. As a result, Swift has reportedly taken a step back from the actress, opting not to invite Blake to this year’s Super Bowl fesitivies.

The site also reports that Blake and Taylor “had a good cry and hugged it out,” leading Lively to conclude that the whole situation is water under the bridge.

But apparently, Taylor plans to continue playing it safe by keeping her distance from Blake.

The two go back several years, so there’s a pretty good chance that they’ll make up eventually.

But it sounds like the relationship will not be healed in time for Sunday’s game. So don’t expect to see Blake cheering on the Chiefs alongside Taylor.