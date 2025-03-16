Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian: We’re at WAR!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we’re guessing you’ve heard by now, Kanye West has been off his rocker for awhile.

The rapper has declared himself to be a Nazi and has said he controls his wife and basically issued one far right, nonsensical and insane statement after another for the last couple years.

West hasn’t really said anything about ex-spouse Kim Kardashian, however.

Until now.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)

On March 15, the troubled artist ranted and raved on social media over theownership of any trademarks related to the pair’s daughter North West’s name.

West did so amid a series of posts to Twitter… one of which included a new song featuring Diddy, Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs and West’s oldest child with Kardashian.

Kanye shared the track, titled “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE,” directly to the social media account, even though — as TMZ writes — Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop this release from ever taking place.

It’s hard to blame the reality star, considering Diddy has been arrested for sex trafficking and other truly awful charges.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TMZ insiders, Kardashian sent out legal notices “demanding a cease & desist” in regard to this single and had an “emergency hearing with a mediator and a judge,” which prompted West to promise he would not make the song public.

So it sounds as if he lied.

Just before uploading the track on Saturday, meanwhile, the rapper put up screenshots of alleged text conversations he claims to have had with Kardashian… as the exes go back and forth regarding the trademark of North’s name.

At one point in this exchange, West tells Kardashian “I’m never speaking with you again,” to which Kim replies:

“I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name You said yes when she’s 18 it goes to her so stop I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song To protect her One person has to trademark!”

Kim Kardashian attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim continued writing that the former spouses agreed when their kids were born that Kardashian would get their children’s names and trademarks “so no one else would take them.”

West didn’t counter this point, but allegedly replied:

“Amend it or I’m going to war And neither of us will recover from the public fallout You’re going to have to kill me.”

Kanye then asked his followers for their opinion on all of this ugliness.

For her part, Kim has not responded in public to the spat, but she previously said on an episode of The Kardashians that West was “not the same person” she married and added of their divorce:

“It’s [tough] when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.

“When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”