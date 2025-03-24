Gwyneth Paltrow Seems to Mock Meghan Markle In Shady Instagram Post

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is making a name for herself as a lifestyle guru.

The Duchess of Sussex has a new Netflix show, and she’s currently in the process of rolling out her own luxury brand.

Of course, by entering the lifestyle space, Meghan is inviting comparisons to famous predecessors like Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gaining the approval of these queens of the kitchen would surely bolster the legitimacy of Meghan’s latest business venture — unfortunately, that approval has been hard to come by.

It’s been widely rumored that Martha is not a fan of Meghan’s latest pivot and would prefer to see the duchess stay in her lane.

And Gwyneth? Well, that situation is a little harder to read.

Gwyneth Paltrow may have had a change of heart about Meghan Markle

At first, Gwyneth seemed supportive of Meghan’s new career.

“I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie,” Paltrow told Vanity Fair last week.

Asked about Meghan’s lifestyle show and brand, Gwyneth explained that when “there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them….Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

But on the heels of those remarks, Gwyneth posted an Instagram clip (above) in which she seems to be making light of Meghan’s new persona.

Fans noted that Gwyneth paired the footage with “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, a song that Meghan used in the promos for her show.

In the comments section of the post, fans were convinced that Gwyneth was throwing shade at Meghan, and many noted that she filmed the scene in her own home (Meghan famously shot her show at a rental property).

“Gwyneth Paltrow continues to throw shade & I’m here for it! No makeup in her actual kitchen!” commented one user (Markle filmed her show in the kitchen of a nearby rental home).

“Gwyneth is so genuine what a breath of fresh air compared to Markle,” added another, according to Page Six.

“Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see,” said a third person.

“Lol isn’t it this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo?” a fourth chimed in.

So yeah, whether Gwyneth intended to shade Meghan or not, fans are interpreting the clip as an actor of hostility.

Meghan keeps it simple on Instagram

In other Meghan news, the duchess shared a new photo of her kids this week. Once again, their faces are obscured, but we can see that they’re both sporting red hair.

We don’t catch many glimpses of the Sussex children, as their parents are understandably protective of their privacy. But Harry recently confirmed that they both take after him in the hair department.

“Definitely my mum. The ginger gene is a strong one!” Harry told Stephen Colbert when asked which royals the kids most resemble.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” Harry added, referring to his mom’s maiden name. “I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes, but I was wrong! Go gingers.”

Perhaps by posting the new pic, Meghan was trying to send the message that she’s bigger things to worry about than petty social media drama.

Or maybe she’s just genuinely unaware of Gwyneth’s subtle shade!