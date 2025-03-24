Meghan Trainor Flaunts Weight Loss, Faces Backlash From Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Trainor has unveiled a new look.

In addition to her boob job, the singer underwent a total body transformation.

Now, she’s showing off the results.

But considering her previous image, vibe, and messaging, some of her longtime fans feel downright betrayed. Others are getting just plain nasty.

Meghan Trainor attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Meghan Trainor is flaunting her body transformation

In a recent Instagram post, Meghan Trainor dazzled fans with a photoset of her new look.

The singer has undergone a dramatic body transformation.

In particular, she is sporting a somewhat edgier sense of style and also a more slender figure.

Historically, Meghan Trainor has shared numerous body-positive messages. Her body type and the messaging in her lyrics helped her rise to fame over a decade ago.

Partially as a result of this, some of her followers and long-time fans have had mixed reactions to her new figure.

Make no mistake, she’s receiving ample congratulations alongside praise for her ensemble. But not everyone is a fan.

Meghan Trainor attends the Opening Night of The Intuit Dome at Intuit Dome on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Some fans took issue with Meghan Trainor changing like this

“You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll,” wrote one commenter, quoting the lyrics to Meghan Trainor’s own song, “All About That Bass.”

In a similar vein, another Instagram user asked: “Where did all the bass go?”

A particularly nasty comment simply reads:

“LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic.”

Meghan Trainor attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

It is important for Meghan Trainor’s critics to remember that she is now 31 years old and a mother. And motherhood was part of the journey that brought her to transform her body.

As she has previously explained, undergoing a C-section played a dual role in prompting her to change her look.

The first was that the C-section scar was adding to her postpartum struggles.

The other was that she weighed over 200 pounds when she had the procedure. While 200 pounds can range from alarmingly underweight to a healthy weight for some body types, Trainor is only 5-foot-5 and decided to reshape her body.

Meghan Trainor & Freshpet at Wags & Walks Rescue in LA announce their holiday DOG MOM & DOG DAD apparel collection collab on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Freshpet)

Is weight loss a ‘betrayal’ from a body-positive celebrity?

Body positivity is about ridding yourself of ideas like how certain foods should be “guilt” inducing. It’s supposed to be doing away with the idea that there is some sort of moral weight to, well, body weight. Among other things.

Though society unquestionably condemns people with larger bodies (and especially women), this does apply in every direction. Shaming a woman for being too thin, or for losing weight, is not body-positive.

Everyone in the world deserves to have exactly the body that they wish. That is seldom attainable. But it is not body negative for Meghan Trainor to take on a new look, even if some of society’s prejudices likely influenced her. None of us exist outside of the society that we inhabit.