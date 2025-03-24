Drake Bell & Josh Peck Reunite, Discuss ‘Quiet on Set’ and Quashed Feud

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Drake Bell and Josh Peck are catching up.

Until last year, most of the world did not know about the sexual abuse that the actor experienced at the hands of his now-disgraced dialogue coach.

But fans of Drake & Josh and other Nickelodeon shows from that era have wondered what Josh Peck remembers from that time. The actors shared unique experiences and had a palpable on-screen bond.

Now, the two are sitting face to face and publicly chatting for the first time since Quiet on Set shared Drake’s story.

In a March 2025 ‘Good Guys’ podcast episode, Josh Peck and Drake Bell reunite on camera for the first time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Drake Bell and Josh Peck reunite

The world at large learned about the sexual abuse that actor Drake Bell suffered as an early teen from Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Drake, who himself entered a guilty plea related to inappropriate contact with a minor teenage girl when he was in his 30s, shared the horror story of his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

But Brian was also a dialogue coach to Bell’s Drake & Josh co-star, Josh Peck. Until now, the two have never truly compared notes on the crimes and scandal becoming public knowledge.

Actors Drake Bell and Josh Peck arrive at the 19th Annual Kid’s Choice Awards held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on April 1, 2006. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On the Monday, March 24 episode of Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast, Drake Bell caught up with his erstwhile co-star.

Drake detailed how the investigation against Brian Peck took place between The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.

This meant that Bell was in the very awkward situation of filming along people who had no idea what was going on.

Authorities had not arrested Brian, and he was a familiar face on the studio lot.

What did Drake Bell tell Josh Peck at the time?

During the podcast, Josh Peck recalled how Brian Peck had abruptly vanished. (Many years ago, reports vaguely shared that Dan Schneider had taken immediate action when he learned of a then-unnamed minor actor who had been preyed upon)

Despite the lack of explanation, he shared that he had a sense that something was wrong. But he didn’t know what.

When Josh asked Drake if he’d heard from Brian, Drake kept it simple. He replied: “No … Brian’s a really bad guy.”

Drake Bell speaks onstage during the “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” For Your Consideration event at Saban Media Center on April 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Investigation Discovery)

This, Josh recalls, is when it all began to “click” for him. He did not know the details, but most people can infer someone’s meaning when the wording is that strong.

Later, Josh received a text message. He learned that Brian Peck had been arrested and was going to jail.

Ultimately, he received a sentence of only 16 months in prison. He then had to register as a sex offender upon release.

Josh Peck arrives on the red carpet during the Skate For LA Strong event at Crypto.com Arena on February 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Part 2 is coming

This heart-to-heart between Drake Bell and Josh Peck is part of a two-part series. Part 2 will air on Thursday, March 27 — and will presumably reveal more of the former child actors’ experiences.

However, this chat was not the first time that the former co-stars have spoken.

After years of feuding, they buried the hatchet in 2024.

Josh reached out to Drake after watching Quiet on Set last year.