Garrison Brown Honored in Newborn Niece’s Name, Maddie Brown Confirms

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Garrison Brown has received a new tribute from a close relative.

As the family continues to mourn, they also find ways to honor his memory.

Late last year, Maddie revealed her pregnancy. This is Baby #4!

Now, she has welcomed her baby … and the name appears to be a tribute to her late brother.

Maddie Brown on an episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Congratulations Maddie Brown on Baby #4!

On Friday, March 14, Maddie Brown welcomed her fourth child with husband Caleb Brush.

Then, on March 16, she took to her Instagram page to announce the happy news.

“Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!” she captioned a precious baby photo.

“Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense,” Maddie acknowledged.

“But when she decided it was time,” she continued, “she didn’t waste a second.”

Maddie detailed: “Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect. We are completely smitten with our newest little love.”

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Is that name a tribute to Garrison Brown?

As fans mused over the name Emilia Estelle Brush, many latched onto the middle name and its connection to the late Garrison Brown.

Most English-speakers likely recognize Estelle as meaning “star.”

And a series of commenters drew a connection to Maddie’s dearly departed brother.

Janelle and her daughter Maddie visit property in Montana on an episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

“She’s adorable, I love her name especially Estelle,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Is it like a tribute to Garrison since Estelle means Star in Latin,” the commenter asked. “Either way her and her name are adorable.”

Maddie then confirmed that the name is an homage to Garrison Brown, replying: “ … that is exactly what it is.”

What a beautiful tribute

Garrison Brown died by suicide on March 5, 2024 — and Emilia was born just days after the one year anniversary. He was only 25 years old.

In addition to his famous passion for rescuing cats, he was also known for sharing stellar photography. Many fans remember him fondly for this — and so, clearly, do his mourning family members.

This was a beautiful way to honor Garrison.

Estelle also just happens to be a beautiful name (first or middle), making this a doubly tasteful choice.