More proof that women named Jennifer don’t last very long in the Affleck family.

Jennifer Affleck — aka, the one married to Ben Affleck’s cousin, not one of the Oscar winner’s ex wives — is sending mixed messages about her marriage.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives blew up with its first season showcasing the intimate details behind the scandalous lives of MomTok stars. Among them was Jennifer, though her storyline didn’t get as much screen time as others.

Hard to compete with a swingers scandal!

But as the show is getting to work on season 2, Jennifer will likely be taking center stage, given that her marriage is bound for a divorce.

At least, we think that’s what Jen’s trying to tell us?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck poses with family, including husband Zac Affleck.

Another Affleck Divorce In The Works

These days, Jennifer is pregnant with her third child. But that doesn’t mean that she and Zach aren’t on the rocks.

“I am inclined to think that maybe Jen and Zach are on the outs.”

That’s what one Reddit fan posted on the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives subreddit in mid-October, shortly after the first season of the show came to a close.

Fans of the show don’t have to wait for Hulu to get season 2 underway to keep tabs on their new favorite reality stars. Part of the charm of these women is that they live every waking moment on TikTok.

On this particular day, fans were noticing that Jen was no longer wearing her wedding ring in videos. Furthermore, it seemed like her house was very empty — or perhaps it wasn’t her house at all! Some fans speculated that she’d actually moved!

The narrative escalated when Jen posted a video on Instagram with her costars Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews that seemingly addressed the rumors of her split from Zac Affleck head one.

Jennifer Affleck taking in a moment on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

“Things Change Really Quickly”

The Instagram Reel was shared to Mikayla’s account with the caption “first time catching up” underneath.

The clip features the woman lip syncing to some audio, with Jennifer saying, “I don’t even know where we left off.”

Mayci and Mikayla jumped in with the next line, “You were still in a relationship.”

Jennifer responded by lip syncing, “I was? Damn,” before she stood on her chair and began to dance. “Things change really quickly,” she then mouthed.

Her costars replied by miming to the words, “You okay?” to which Jennifer lip synced, “No. [I’m] not okay.” She then gave the camera one hell of an exaggerated frown.

But this was just the beginning. The trio posted several other videos throughout the weekend, all seemingly hinting that Jen is in the middle of a divorce.

However, the only thing she would say directly on the subject was in the caption of one of her posts.

“No one knows the full story,” she wrote.

Well, ain’t that the truth!

Zac Affleck appears in the trailer for Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Zach Affleck, Not a Fan Favorite

Now, without a direct quote from the couple, the best we can tell you is that a source told People on Oct. 10 that the rumors of a break up between Jen and Zac were unfounded.

Then again,that was before all of this social media shenanigans with Jen and her crew.

We can tell you that, while producers might have thought having an Affleck on the show would be a huge draw, the reality ended up being that fans deeply disliked Zach from the get go.

“The Internet is rooting for her to move on given how we all agree he is a major [red flag],” posted the former Reddit fan about Zach and Jen.

“I REALLY REALLY hope they did separate, he’s the worst,” posted another after that video hit Instagram.

Meanwhile, there are others who think they are able to see the forest through the trees.

Meaning this is all just a BIG engagement stunt.

The Big Move

In the season finale of Mormon Wives, Jen struggled with the idea of moving away from Utah after Zac got accepted into a medical school in New York.

While that was filmed several months before the first season dropped, in September of 2024, People confirmed the couple had sold their home in Orem, Utah. However, her TikTok videos with the rest of the girls proves she hasn’t gone that far – or perhaps she hasn’t gone at all.

Part of the move also may be stemming from the fact that Zac wants Jen off MomTok for good.

“He doesn’t want her associated with us,” costar Jessie Ngatikaura admitted in the season finale. “I am really sad that this is just a continuous pattern that’s not getting better.”

For some fans, all of these seems a set up for season 2, creating drama where perhaps there really isn’t any.

Take the wedding ring, for example. “I did a “deep dive” back to 2022 on her IG and TT, she often doesn’t wear her ring in videos taken at home,” shared one fan on Reddit.

Yes, there are some who are claiming their show to be their Roman Empire and they’re proving their loyalty in big ways!

The truth is, whether they’re split or not, it likely won’t be confirmed until we get closer to season 2. But one thing is for sure, this pretty much proves that she’ll be in the show next season.

For sure!