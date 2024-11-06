Maddie Brown’s Pregnant with Baby #4 & Dad Kody Is Still Not Involved

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maddie Brown has blessed news to share.

On Sunday, September 30th, the daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown revealed a growing midsection on Instagram, dropping a bombshell on followers in the process:

She. Is. Pregnant!

Maddie Brown on an episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

The Pregnancy Reveal

“What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too!” wrote the 28-year old as a caption to this baby bump-themed snapshot, adding:

“Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025.”

So very exciting, right?!?

Maddie and husband Caleb Brush are already parents to son Axel Brush, 7; and daughters Evie Brush; 5; and Josephine Brush, 19 months.

She confirmed in the comments section of the above message that the spouses have not yet found out the gender of their impending child.

Despite the mystery, fans were happy to learn that Maddie’s family is growing, especially since one key figure remains absent from her life.

Did Kody Find Out About Maddie’s Pregnancy Through Social Media? Probably

The pregnancy news comes amid a tense time between Maddie and her estranged dad Kody.

Their relationship has soured ever since Janelle’s 2022 split from her spiritual spouse. In fact, this is the second pregnancy in a row that Maddie has not involved her father in.

She has her reasons, as both she and her mother Janelle have made clear.

“I know that Maddie has not had any conversations with her dad,” Janelle explained during the premiere for the latest season of Sister Wives. “He’s not called, she’s not called him, and she doesn’t have any relationship with Robyn. She’s pretty much written them both off.”

To ask them, the core of the issue is the fact that Kody’s developed, at best, a half-hearted relationship with Maddie’s kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

“She doesn’t really want him to have any contact unless he can commit to it,” explained Janelle.

“To be honest with you I didn’t really cut off communications with Madison. She cut them off with me,” Kody said of his daughter during a later episode. “Every time I talk to her it was a fish for gossip, and I got tired of it.”

However, Janelle viewed the situation very differently, saying on air:

“Kody really did cut off communication with Caleb and Maddie when the family started to really dissolve, and the kids really don’t know who he is. He’s not been out to visit. He doesn’t call.”

Happy News During Sad Times

The reveal comes amid a number of major changes for Janelle’s daughter… the first of which was the ultimate tragedy, as brother Garrison took his own life seven months ago.

“Mental health is so important and I don’t think we talk about it enough and I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness,” Maddie wrote social media this spring.

“It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face.”

We’re throwing it back here with an old photo of Maddie Brown. (TLC)

A Different Kind Of Baby In The Works

Elsewhere, meanwhile, Maddie has welcomed Janelle to her home state of North Carolina.

And the loved ones just announced they were launching a new business!

“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you—TAEDA FARMS!” confirmed Janelle a week ago.

“We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up.

“It’s definitely not always glamorous—there’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way—but every single step is getting us closer to something truly special.

“We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all!”