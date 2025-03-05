Janelle Brown Honors Son Garrison on 1-Year Anniversary of His Suicide

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Janelle Brown has shared a new message about her late son.

The Sister Wives star did so on the most heartbreaking of occasions: The one-year anniversary of Garrison Brown taking his own life.

“I stay busy but in EVERY quiet moment you are first and foremost in my thoughts. It’s been a year baby,” Janelle wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 5…. alongside a photo of her late son smiling while holding one of his cats.

“We miss you so much.”

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

As most readers likely know by now, Garrison committed suicide in early 2024 via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In memory of her son, Janelle has often taken to social media on various occasions to pay Garrison tribute.

For example, his mom took some time late last year to commemorate Garrison on Instagram Stories, sharing a set of photos of her family together taken on Christmas Eve in 2023.

“Miss you so much sweetheart,” Brown wrote alongside the lovely snapshot. “I am so beyond grateful we were all together last year and got pictures.”

Janelle Brown is deep in thought on Sister Wives. (TLC)

In this latest case, the TLC personality encouraged her followers to consider making a donation to their local animal shelter, rescue or humane society, adding:

“This cause was close to Garrison’s heart — he adopted all three of his cats from shelters.”

Garrison was only 25 years old at the time of his passing.

Horribly, his younger brother, Gabriel Brown, found the young man on the morning of March 5 in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona after Janelle asked if one of her children could check on Garrison.

Janelle and ex-spouse Kody Brown broke their silence about their son’s death in a shared statement on their separate Instagram accounts, which read as follows:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison Brown is featured here on an old episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

As it turns out, Garrison was struggling with alcohol dependence and Depression around this time last year.

Janelle, as mentioned previously, has made a point to honor Garrison on every major occasion since his death.

She previously opened up about celebrating the holidays without Garrison after she and her family got together for Thanksgiving.

After everyone packed their bags and left Janelle’s home, the Sister Wives cast member dedicated an Instagram post to Garrison… along with a throwback picture of him as a child.

“First of the ‘big’ holidays without you sweetheart. We all gathered in NC to celebrate together and kept your photo close by,” Janelle captioned her December 1 post.

“We laughed about your silly sense of humor and told so many stories honoring you. We ate, played games and enjoyed each other’s company. Everyone is returning home now and normal life resumes tomorrow. But I feel you close by.”

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

For his part, Kody has not said nearly as much about this tragedy.

However, he did talk to People Magazine prior to the premiere of the latest Sister Wives season, saying “it’s strange having your child pass” and adding:

“The wave of grief is different that any wave of grief I have ever had with a best friend passing, with a relative passing. It’s different. And it is different in the idea that it’s irreconcilable — the future that we missed with him.”

In looking back at the time he did spend with his son (the two were estranged when Garrison died) Kody tried to remember the part about him that he’ll miss the most, telling People:

“I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want him to try and make me laugh because he was kind of that way. The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often,” he said.

“The only regret is that you didn’t do something. You didn’t take more time.”





