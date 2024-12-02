Janelle Brown Honors Late Son Garrison on Thanksgiving: ‘I Feel You Close By’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown just spent her first Thanksgiving without her son, Garrison.

But he was never far from her mind.

As Sister Wives fans sadly know at this point, Garrison took his own life this past March at the young age of 25, having been found at the time in his Arizona home by his brother, Gabe.

Authorities then confirmed that Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Fast forward to November 29 and Janelle making it clear via Instagram just how much she was thinking of Garrison amid a family-oriented occasion.

“First of the ‘big’ holidays without you sweetheart,” the 55-year old wrote alongside a childhood photo of her son.

“We all gathered in NC to celebrate together and kept your photo close by. We laughed about your silly sense of humor and told so many stories honoring you.

“We ate, played games and enjoyed each other’s company. Everyone is returning home now and normal life resumes tomorrow. But I feel you close by.”

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

We truly cannot imagine the pain Janelle must have been experiencing on Thanksgiving — or the pain she experiences everyday, really.

In the months since Garrison passed away, Janelle has been spending a lot of time in North Carolina with daughter Madison Brush, son-in-law Caleb Brush and their kids.

The mother of six even purchased a plot of land on the East Coast for $289,000, where she is building Taeda Farms with her loved ones.

Late last month, Brown also announced a fun new business venture.

Janelle Brown talks about life on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Speaking to People magazine in September, Janelle delved into the horrible day she learned Garrison was gone… along with all he was going through up until that terrible moment.

“We just had no idea that he was in that place,” Janelle told People back then, adding that “substance abuse” likely played a role in his state of mind prior to his death. “But he didn’t ever express any kind of extreme sad feelings.”

According to the official autopsy report, Garrison had a VERY high blood-alcohol level upon committing suicide.

His roommates also told local police that he had been drinking heavily around this time.

Janelle Brown looks sullen after confronting family at a wedding. (TLC)

In a text message the night before he died, Garrison did admit to suicidal tendencies… which prompted Janelle to ask son Gabe to go check on his brother.

Gabe did so, and came across his body.

“We actually were having conversations. He had all the resources that he could have needed,” the Sister Wives star said this fall about her son’s mental state. “This was just such a shock. We just never expected this.”

In the end, Brown is obviously crestfallen.

Yet she doesn’t know what she could have done to avoid this tragedy, either.

“It just wasn’t for lack of love or lack of anything,” she previously said.

“And all I can do is think… we always ask ourselves could we have done something more, but I don’t know,” she adds. “I think that’s a grief trap because I think, ultimately, everybody is responsible for their own actions and their own decisions. But we did everything.”