Obviously, there’s nothing new about Farrah Abraham looking unrecognizable.

She does this all of the time. Farrah pursues a procedure and then unveils a jarring new look, each more contorted than the last.

This time is no exception. Farrah’s face changes but Farrah stays the same.

As an added bonus, Farrah is using her latest face — which you can see in our GIF below — to promote the treatments. She recommends them to everyone!

“We just finished some PDO threads,” Farrah Abraham began a recent video that she shared to social media.

“Only the cheeks,” she specified. “And only the jaw. Not the forehead, this time.”

One does not have to be a licensed beautician to guess where she’d had work done. In the GIF below, you can kind of tell.

Farrah Abraham showed off a face treatment in early October 2023. She advised her followers to follow her example and undergo the same series of procedures — fillers and then PDO threads in “only the cheeks and only the jaw.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I love it!” Farrah announced. “I feel like I am ready … to get back to work!”

She went on to describe her look as “snatched.” Is it, though? Is it?

Farrah added: “Ladies, I’m just saying: save it with the injections, and just snatch it back with PDO threads.” She then threw a thumbs up.

PDO stands for polydioxanone, which is a chemical that surgeons sometimes you. But Farrah’s procedure is non-surgical.

What Farrah is describing is a “thread lift,” a procedure that uses dissolvable sutures to tighten and lift the skin of a person’s face.

The short recovery time and near instant results make it a go-to for people who want to, um, replicate Farrah’s look.

Naturally, Farrah’s fans (they exist, believe it or not) and critics alike took to social media to discuss her extremely swollen new look.

“She’s looking like that woman who got surgery to make herself look like a cat,” one observed.

Another quipped: “Ma’am you can barely talk your face is so stiff…”

“Seriously her face doesn’t move,” a third redditor accused. “I don’t get how plastic surgeons get away with this. They absolutely need to regulate this s–t more.”

Another comment wrote: “She looks like a puppet now. It looks and sounds like someone off-camera is speaking and moving her mouth.”

And an additional Reddit denizen wrote: “Her lower jaw still moves and her eyes can still widen a bit. And that’s about it.”

Obviously, many of these criticisms are about more than just the situation with her face.

We can acknowledge that no one is neutral about Farrah. Because she is a horrible person, this influences how people view her.

Even so, her face has looked better. And, who knows? Perhaps it will again. One day.