Eliza Coupe: ‘Scrubs’ Star Shocks Fans With ‘Deeply Concerning’ …

Eliza Coupe starred on the beloved NBC sitcom Scrubs from 2009 to 2010.

These days, she’s still a working actress, so it’s not like the 43-year-old has gone into hiding.

It seems, however, that Scrubs fans have not kept up with Eliza in the years since that show came to an end, as many of them were surprised by her appearance at a recent red carpet event.

US actress Eliza Coupe attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Residence” at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, March 19, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Eliza Coupe’s red carpet appearance prompts criticism, concern

Eliza appears in an episode of the new Netflix series The Residence. As a result, she was on hand for the show’s Hollywood premiere this week.

And in a twist worthy of the wildest streaming drama, her appearance wound up generating more press than the event itself.

“Damn. This is just sad. Scrubs star Eliza Coupe, 43, looked unrecognizable in Hollywood…” one social media user wrote, according to Parade magazine.

Eliza Coupe attends Netflix’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Residence” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Another commenter alleged that Eliza’s appearance “looks like more than just normal aging” and expressed “hope she has family and friends who can check in on her because this is deeply concerning.”

“So sad. I hope she’s ok,” a third wrote, while a fourth agreed it was “a dramatic difference.”

“Hollywood kills your soul,” another wrote, adding, “Sad.”

Eliza claps back

Possibly in response to the bizarre criticism, Eliza pinned a video from last year to the top of her Instagram account.

In the clip, she demonstrates how lighting and camera angles influence our perception of other people’s faces and bodies.

It’s a powerful experiment that reminds us of the many ways in which the images we see on our phones and computer screens are not always accurate reflections of reality.

“Yep, went ahead and decided to do a hard post of this. Look, ya gotta Love the f–k outta every angle of yourself,” Eliza captioned the clip.

Eliza Coupe attends Netflix’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Residence” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Eliza is an artist who seems to live a rather bohemian lifestyle in California’s famously crunchy Joshua Tree. Her look might be less traditionally glammed-up then what we usually see on the red carpet — but that doesn’t mean she’s unhealthy.

And if she is suffering from some sort of ailment (which is a possibility for everyone, at all times), then that’s also none of our business.

So why don’t we just let the cool actress be cool in her own way without burying her under our judgments?

Women in Hollywood face unique challenges every day, and the situation only gets harder once they’re over forty.

We don’t need to make things worse by being as crappy as every sleazy agent and casting director.