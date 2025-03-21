Prince Harry’s Friends Believe Meghan Markle Made Him ‘Too Woke’: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What do Prince Harry’s former friends think about Meghan Markle?

Well, apparently the fact that so many of them have cut ties with the Duke of Sussex tells us just about everything we need to know.

Yes, according to royal journalist Tom Quinn, the rumors of Harry getting dumped by his pals are 100 percent true.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, deliver remarks at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Nation Home Welcome Reception on February 7, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

Meghan turned Harry ‘woke,’ former friends allege

These days, Quinn is promoting a new book titled Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants. And he may have ruffled some feathers while promoting the tome in a new interview with Fox News.

“Meghan was blamed for … making Harry ‘too woke,’” Quinn told the outlet this week.

“One of Harry’s best friends said, ‘I can’t understand what Harry sees in her. She’s a tree hugger. She’s so woke.’ For Harry’s traditional friends, being woke was not a good thing,” he continued, adding:

“But I think Harry was, in a way, entranced by the fact that Meghan was able to offer him an alternative world from the one he’d always known.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

The beginning of the end for Harry’s friends

Quinn went on to reveal that there was a specific incident that led to widespread discouragement among Harry’s closest friends.

“There’s a famous occasion where Meghan went with Harry and some of his friends from school and from the army — she went on a pheasant shoot at Sandringham, the royal family’s country home,” Quinn explained.

“She hated it because all of Harry’s friends were making the sorts of jokes that suggested they disliked everything to do with ‘woke.’ They made rude comments about tree-huggers. They just don’t like that kind of thing because, to a large extent, it’s seen as left-wing. They just didn’t like it.”

But while Harry’s friends seem to have assumed that he shifted his political beliefs in order to appease Meghan, Quinn notes that he may have found her views and beliefs genuinely compelling.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry’s new beliefs

“With Meghan, [Harry] shifted across,” Quinn said. “He became much more sympathetic as she is about wanting to do good in the world.

“The idea of Harry being worried about those things before Meghan — it would never have occurred to him. I think Meghan really took him away from that [old] world, and they didn’t like that.”

Quinn’s book is primarily about the palace staff who serve the royals, so it should come as no surprise that one of the hottest Harry takes came from an employee.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“That terrible modern word ‘woke’ has often been used, and although I don’t like it, I can see why it is applied to Harry — he did become far more concerned about social issues and the rights of minorities than he’d ever been before Meghan’s arrival,” a former palace aide told Quinn.

The source added that Harry went from “being pretty easygoing” to being “more disgruntled” after he met Meghan.

Well, if he’s disgruntled, he’s certainly hiding it well. In most pics with Meghan, Harry looks to be happier than ever.