Again and again, fans doubt the things that Farrah Abraham claims. And not without good reason.

She often changes her mind, her statement, and even her appearance at a moment’s notice.

One of Farrah’s most recent appearances has fans wondering what she’s done to her face this time.

But Farrah is hitting back against whispers of cosmetic surgery.

As part of her Thanksgiving video compilation, Farrah Abraham decided to make this facial expression. Her reasons are her own. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Farrah Abraham’s face had undergone a series of radical changes over the years.

She has boldly walked fans through a number of procedures, from fillers to vaginal rejuvenation and more. Often, she receives some sort of benefit for showcasing these cosmetic visits.

However, Farrah is selective about what she advertises — and what she admits. Just take a look at her latest face:

Alongside an ominous “link in bio” graphic, Farrah Abraham looks absolutely unrecognizable on her Instagram Story from the final weeks of 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Instagram, Farrah aimed to promote a bizarre Christmas product.

Normal “Elf on the Shelf” products, which sprang out of nowhere about 15 years ago and people act like they’re normal, are dystopian horrors for parents why lie to their kids.

This one’s a little different. It’s Snoop Dog instead of an elf. Better? Who knows? But Farrah’s face caught attention for how distinct it looks.

Farrah Abraham looked very different when she was on Teem Mom. Only a few of the changes are the result of the natural progression of time. (Photo Credit: MTV)

The shape of Farrah’s face is different. Her lips are different.

Farrah’s cheekbones and jawline have assumed different shapes, too.

We all know that Farrah has gotten treatments and advertised them on social media. But, as we said, there are some things that she still denies.

Oh no! While loudly insisting that she has not undergone a BBL, Farrah Abraham showcased her conspicuous booty. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Farrah took to TikTok to bombard followers (and whoever stumbled across her on that hellish algorithm) with her sandy cheeks. Not the Spongebob Squarepants character — with her beach bum.

See, Farrah was playing in the sand in Turks and Caicos while wearing a white string bikini.

She has seen people on social media discussing the idea that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift. But she claims that this is not true.

While soaking up some winter sun, Farrah Abraham wore a white bikini on TikTok. (Image Credit: TikTok)

“Goals & no I never got a #bbl but then again goals,” Farrah wrote nonsensically.

One never expects Farrah’s words to make sense. You know how people sometimes run sentences together or forget words, but it only happens every so often? We all do it. Farrah does it with almost every sentence.

As for the BBL denials … well, fans have made their own judgments. If Farrah didn’t undergo that procedure, people are curious about what she did. Though we don’t see anyone clamoring to follow her example, no matter what her “secret” is.