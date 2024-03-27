We have an update on the very ugly situation surrounding Christine Quinn and her estranged husband, Christian Dumontet.

As previously reported, the former Selling Sunset star is in the middle of what appears to be an unfortunate split from her spouse.

Just a few days ago, Dumontet was arrested for an alleged assault against Quinn, which resulted in the couple’s three-year old son getting sent to the hospital after he reportedly threw a bag full of glass at his wife — and it hit the toddler instead.

Dumontet was then arrested for a second time after violating a restraining order Quinn had been granted against him.

Christine Quinn on an episode of Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, meanwhile, Quinn alleges that Dumontet turned violent after she tried to talk to him about the pair’s financial woes.

Per this TMZ article, Christine “started throwing a “bunch of decorative items at her — some of which had metal rods in them” during a dispute last week.

He also pulled out his penis and urinated in front of her, she says.

As part of this outburst, Quinn claims Dumontet hurled dog feces in her direction.

Christine Quinn attends the Georges Hobeika Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Georges Hobeika)

After things calmed down between the spouses, Quinn outlines in these papers how she made plans to leave her husband for good.

On March 19, however, Dumontet stormed in, saw his wife packing her things up and flipped the heck out.

This is when, she claims, Dumontet picked up a bag that contained glass and accidentally struck his young child with it in an attempt to assault his wife.

(For his part, Dumontet has denied this allegation.)

Christine Quinn attends the White Fox Sin City event at Catch LA on June 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

According to the former Selling Sunset cast member (Quinn left this popular Netflix series in 2022), she fled the room with her son and called 911 at the time … which ultimately led to Christian’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

Since then, Christine says she’s been staying at a hotel.

But she is still very scared for her well-being.

She cites mental health struggles and her husband’s controlling nature in these documents, as well.

Christine Quinn attends PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA Launch Party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Previously, TMZ reported that Dumontet himself filed for a restraining order against Christine, claiming her dogs relieve themselves all over the house, hence the true basis for their recent blowout.

He denies throwing a bag of glass at her or their son … and says Christine is simply trying to manufacture domestic violent claims against him to get an upper hand in an inevitable divorce.

This request for a protective order has been denied by a judge, though.

Quinn, meanwhile, is demanding sole physical/legal custody of her son until her and Dumontet’s issues can be settled in court.