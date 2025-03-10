Britney Spears Shakes Booty to Justin Timberlake: Is All Forgiven?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears’ latest dance is turning heads for new reasons.

While there are several reasons that many people roast Justin Timberlake these days, a big one is his most famous ex.

Many did not like the way that he treated her during their erstwhile romance. Especially after Britney’s bestselling memoir hit the shelves.

Now, it appears that she may be extending an olive branch.

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s a new Britney Spears dancing video!

There are people on the internet who do not like when Britney Spears dances. Some of these aspiring Footloose villains seem to think that she should be stripped of her human rights with a renewed conservatorship.

However, perhaps even these deeply misguided individuals would approve of Britney’s latest video.

In this particular Instagram video, Britney wears lingerie, shakes her spectacular peach, and dances to a very specific song.

While some viewers were seemingly too preoccupied by the sight of Britney Spears dancing close to the fireplace, others noticed the song.

In the background, we hear Justin Timberlake’s “Señorita.”

That song is a 2003 collaboration between the polarizing former boy band heartthrob and Pharrell Williams.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy’s 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

Why would Britney Spears dance to her ex’s song?

“Señorita” is a solid song. It isn’t to everyone’s tastes, but it clearly fits with Britney’s.

When one of the best dancers on the planet is vibing with your song, you know that you have a good beat.

Not unrelatedly, one of Britney’s own songs, “If I’m Dancing,” repeatedly states that she knows that the music is good if she finds herself dancing to it.

However, many people have strong, negative associations with exes.

You might not go to a restaurant where your ex works or where the two of you once went — not out of grief, but out of bitterness.

Some might feel the same way about a friend’s ex. Or a friend’s current mistake, if we’re being honest. And it’s perfectly okay to avoid things that remind you of someone who’s made your life worse!

Justin Timberlake certainly wronged Britney Spears. This isn’t a song that the two once danced to — this is a song by her ex-boyfriend. And while sometimes you set a playlist to shuffle and an algorithm surprises you, it’s very likely that she recognizes whose song this is.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Is this an olive branch or just a good song for dancing?

After Britney Spears’ revelations in her memoir, at least one report claimed that Justin Timberlake planned to sue. The public fury at him was righteous and intense.

However, Britney herself has shown Justin a lot of grace. Just because she has discussed her lived experiences does not mean that she is not a forgiving person. For better or for worse.

So yes, maybe Britney was throwing Justin a bone. Or maybe she was just rocking out to a song, no matter who sang it. Some people really do separate the art from the artist.