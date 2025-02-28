Justin Timberlake Cancels World Tour Concert, Fans Mob Jessica Biel Over Poorly Aged …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Timberlake was half-right: something did ruin the tour. The world tour.

The singer had to call off his his final show in Columbus, Ohio after falling ill. It was extremely last-minute.

Just moments earlier, wife Jessica Biel had been singing his praises over the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Now, no one’s singing, and she’s getting trolled pretty hard.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake’s world tour DID get ruined (by the flu)

On Thursday night, Jessica Biel took to her Instagram go gush over husband Justin Timberlake.

He was in the midst of wrapping up the US stretch of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour — the one that he made infamous through his arrest last year.

“There’s truly nothing this man can’t do,” Biel raved. “It’s been so special to watch you, listen to you, and be alongside you for this tour. One last show tonight, give it all you’ve got. I am the proudest.”

That was very sweet. It also did not age well — at all.

Almost immediately after his wife’s post, Justin Timberlake had to call off the February 27 show.

His fans in Columbus, Ohio — some of whom had traveled there specifically to see him — were already lining up. The doors were open.

As it turned out, Timberlake has the flu and was too sick to perform.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy’s 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

Jessica Biel got an earful from Justin Timberlake fans

Because Justin Timberlake canceled his show at the last minute (and perhaps because he canceled another Columbus show less than a year ago), fans were reeling. Seeing Jessica Biel rave over her husband did not go over well.

“He canceled his last show. This post didn’t age well. Poor guy has the flu real bad,” observed one commenter.

Another got specific, writing: “Apparently can’t perform in Columbus because he has now canceled twice…. Taylor Swift toured for 3 years and only canceled once for a terrorist plot. …” Timberlake called off a June 2024 tour stop.

Justin Timberlake did, of course, promise refunds for the tickets that people had purchased for his canceled show.

“You guys. I’m heartbroken,” he expressed. “I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me.”

Timberlake lamented: “It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen.”

In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo Credit: Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Perhaps his infamous World Tour has not had the best luck

Back in June of 2024, Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest attracted attention. Especially because of Timberlake’s alleged statements to the officer, lamenting that this would “ruin the tour,” then specifying “the world tour.”

That didn’t just turn heads. Reports of his silly statement spawned memes — memes used by people who had no idea that he was the source.

Now, he’s had to (once again) cancel a Columbus concert. This time, over the flu. And poor Jessica Biel is getting trolled over it.