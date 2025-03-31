Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick Responds to Rumor That Justin Bieber Is His …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Reign Disick is only 10 years old, but he’s already joined in on the proud family tradition of publicly denying insane rumors.

You see, Reign is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, but some fans are convinced that he’s not really Scott’s.

And just like the Khloe Kardashian-O.J. Simpson conspiracy theorists, they’re convinced that they know exactly who the real father is.

A little negging from Reign Disick goes a long way on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Reign addresses the Bieber rumors

The rumors of a tryst between Kourtney and Justin have been around for years. But this is the first time that a member of the family addressed those claims directly.

And Reign did not mince words. The elementary schooler hopped on Instagram Live this week (probably not a great idea for a 10-year-old), and he seemed shocked when a commenter asked him about the Bieber claims.

“No, he’s not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty…Scotty…Scotty is my dad,” Reign replied, according to TMZ.

“I don’t know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don’t think my mom would do that.”

Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The Biebs was actually 19 when Reign was born.

But there’s still no convincing evidence that JB is his dad.

The legend of Justin and Kourtney lives on

It’s worth noting, however, that the rumors about Justin and Kourtney have persisted for over a decade. And they’ve been detailed by some pretty reputable outlets.

Speaking to the camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kourtney Kardashian reveals the surprise that she has cooked up for her car-loving husband. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A. He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out,” an insider once told People magazine.

“Kourtney is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued.

“There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easygoing and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

Is it possible that Justin is the father?

Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite all of that, there’s no real reason for Justin to submit to a paternity test.

As many have pointed out, Reign bears a striking resemblance to Scott.

And even more importantly, father and son both share the same snarky sense of humor.

“I’m starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad,” Kourtney joked on a recent episode of The Kardashians. “I think he’s starting to get that sense of humor. I’m like, just what we need.”

Justin, as we know, is a bit more serious — especially these days.