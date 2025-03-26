1000-lb Sisters Season 7 Trailer: The Camel Bite! The Arrest! The Intervention!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

1000-lb Sisters Season 7 is about to delve into The Camel Bite Heard ‘Round the World.

In the first trailer for new episodes of this TLC reality show, Amy Slaton opens up about the time she visited a zoo in Tennessee…

… only to end up in the back of a police car, under arrest.

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

“It was just supposed to be a fun family day,” Slaton says in a preview just released by Entertainment Weekly. “And it turned out to be the worst day of our lives.”

In this fresh footage, the 37-year-old reality star can be seen holding on to a bucket of feed to distribute to animals from her passenger seat window during an outing last September.

The camera then pans away to showcase another camel happily eating some snacks … when suddenly Amy starts screaming… and we see another camel is biting down on her upper arm.

“The camel just bit me,” she cries. “Am I gonna lose my hand?”

(TLC)

The answer, of course, was no. Amy did not lose her hand.

But The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said in a September press release that they responded to a call about Slaton’s bite injury, only to be “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

She and alleged boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn — who was driving the car — were both subsequently arrested on suspicion of illegal possession undisclosed substances and two counts of child endangerment.

It’s safe to assume at least one of Amy’s kids was with her when she was apparently doing drugs.

Late last year, Slaton agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges.

Amy Slaton on 1000-lb Sisters Season 7. (TLC)

In the wake of this troubling incident, Season 7 will feature Tammy Slaton, Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs staging an intervention for their loved one.

“We need to have a discussion,” Amanda sternly says Amy in the trailer, which was released on March 25. “The problem is every time somebody tries to talk to you, you want to jump up and storm off.”

Unfortunately, Amy was simply NOT having it.

“This is not supposed to be an intervention,” Amy shot back. “This sounds just like an intervention to me.”

Amy Slaton looks VERY unhappy in this photo from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Amy’s relatives don’t back away in the face of her objections, though.

They are very quick to remind her of the severity of her charges as the camera cuts to footage taken within the courtroom.

“If they throw the book at you, you’re looking at 30 years,” her brother Chris says.

“I’m scared sh-tless,” Amy also says in the promo. “I just hope I don’t ruin my whole life.”

We now know the legal outcome, of course, as Slaton and Lovvorn each agreed to plea deals last December that saw their felony drug charges reduced to simple possession and their child neglect charges dismissed.

They were sentenced to two years of supervised probation by a Crockett County judge.

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Reflecting on the arrest, and seemingly ignoring the alleged drug possession part of things, Amy says in the teaser:

“After the camel bite incident, the cops came in and started reading my rights. They should be handcuffing the damn camel.”

Elsewhere this upcoming season, Tammy is forced to navigate her addiction to nicotine as she gets ready to undergo her long-awaited skin removal surgery.

“I’ve come so far in my weight loss journey,” she says on air. “But now I have even more insecurities about my body because I have so much loose skin.”

Finally, we don’t know if she’s referring to Lovvorn or someone else, but Amy gushes over a certain someone on Season 7, saying in front of the camera: “I met a man We’re moving so fast, but yet it just makes sense.”

1000-lb Sisters Season 7 premieres April 15 at 9/8c on TLC.