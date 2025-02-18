Janelle Brown: I’m Done with Men Forever!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Remember a little while ago? When Christine Brown gave good friend Janelle Brown some advice? Telling her to go sleep with someone else in order to be considered officially divorced from ex-spouse Kody?

Welp.

It doesn’t sound as if Janelle has any plans on listening to her pal.

Not now. And maybe not ever.

Janelle Brown on Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

During an appearance on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast on Febryary 17, the Sister Wives cast member opened up about her life after her split from Kody, addressing both her past and her apparent future.

“My marriage is over. I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Brown said on air, sounding more vulnerable than usual.

This 55-year old left Kody just over two years ago, following in the footsteps of Christine and preceding Meri Brown making the same decision a short time later.

Janelle, however, has remained the most silent of these three women since all went off on their own, with the exception of some comments regarding her personal finances.

Janelle Brown has made the astute decision to walk away from Kody. (TLC)

On the aforementioned podcast, though, Janelle delved more than usual into her personal life.

“I’m not really interested in getting married again or even really dating at this stage,” she admitted. “So I’m not even thinking about, like, ‘Oh, what do I need to do?’ Because I’m just like, I am over [it].”

Over all of it, evidently. Over just, like, men in general.

“I love my single life,” Brown added on the episode.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

Janelle, as readers likely know, faced the ultimate crisis in March 2024.

Her son, Garrison, took his own life via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle announced at the time.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Janelle Brown is all smiles starting the next chapter of her life. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

While she has no romantic endeavors in the works and while she’s clearly secure and confident on her own these days, Janelle hasn’t closed the door entirely.

“If something presents itself in the future, then I’ll consider what I need to do,” she noted on air.

In December 2022, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had separated after a 29-year spiritual marriage.

The news came after her sister wife Christine announced her decision to leave Kody and their plural marriage in November 2021.

Meanwhile, as cited above, Kody’s first wife, Meri, shortly followed with her own announcement in January 2023.

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown of Sister Wives fame are featured in this split screen image. (TLC)

Only Robyn Brown remains in Kody’s no-longer-polygamous household.

Despite her decision to go her own way, Janelle told People Magazine in January 2024 that she doesn’t consider herself “divorced.”

“Because we never were legally married, I can’t really say I’m divorced,” she explained. “I just say ‘I’m no longer with’ [him] when I explain it to outside people, I’m like, ‘I’m no longer with my partner.’

“I just consider myself single, I don’t consider myself divorced or separated or whatever. I just think I’m single.”