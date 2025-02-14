Benny Blanco Fills Bathtub With Nacho Cheese as Valentine’s Day Surprise For Selena …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means all sorts of dudes are busting out all sorts of romantic gestures.

Most are playing it safe the usual flowers and candy, but some are really going the extra mile and putting serious thought into some next-level stunts.

Take Benny Blanco, for example.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, hosted by Selena Gomez, at Nya Studios on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Benny’s Cheesy Romantic Gesture

As you’ve likely heard by now Benny is engaged to Selena Gomez. And he pulled out all the stops for their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple.

Actually, he put the stop into the bathtub drain — and then he filled the whole damn thing with nacho cheese.

“When your fiancé isn’t much of a flowers girl,” Benny captioned the video below:

Yes, the man made a trail of Tostitos that leads to a bathtub full of bright yellow nacho cheese.

Folks, if that isn’t romance, we don’t know what is.

Naturally, some fans were charmed by Benny’s surprise — while others might have thrown up in their mouths a bit.

“I love you both but that’s kinda gross,” wrote one follower. “The house cleaner is about to have a DAY tomorrow,” another added.

Others took a much brighter view of the matter:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“OBSESSED WITH YOU TWO!!! THE CUTEST COUPLE EVER!!!!! READY FOR THE ROYAL WEDDING,” enthused one fan.

“You guys are so cheesy I love it,” another joked.

“Thank you for treating her the way she deserves,” wrote yet another commenter,” adding: KING!

And if you’re a fan of Selena and Benny as a couple then the cheese tub is nacho only surprise of the day (sorry, we couldn’t resist):

Record producer Benny Blanco and actor Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Benny and Selena Announce Musical Collaboration

For one thing, Benny and Selena stunned fans by announcing that they’ll soon release a collaborative album. The couple also sat down with Interview magazine for their first joint interview:

“I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me. There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win,” Blanco gushed.

“And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I’m like, ‘How can I make her life better?’ Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body. I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy,” he continued.

“I just smile all day. I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, ‘What? No.'”

Yeah, it might be a little cheesy — but we love it!